Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Government to send 2nd batch of school principals to Singapore on March 4

    The second batch will travel to Singapore for training at the National Institute of Education International from March 4 to 11. From February 6 to 10, the first batch of 36 principals attended a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore.

    Punjab Government to send 2nd batch of school principals to Singapore on March 4; CM Mann claims selection transparent - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the selection of these teachers is entirely transparent as the Punjab government is sending a second group of 30 school principals to Singapore for training on Friday, March 3.

    When the first group of government school principals was sent last month, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questioned the selection procedure, claiming he had received complaints of 'malpractices and illegalities.' In response, Mann reacted angrily, claiming that his government is accountable only to Punjabis and not to a governor appointed by the Centre.

    After meeting with the second batch of principals, Mann said that his government is committed to qualitatively changing public school education.

    He claimed that the selection process was completely transparent and that a five-member committee chose the principals based on predetermined criteria. He said that among those chosen are teachers who have received state and national recognition.

    "I want to reassure Punjab's people that there is no favouritism, pressure, or anything else going on during this process. They (principals/teachers) are the nation's builders, and we must choose the best," he added. 

    Mann responded, "I have said I am answerable to three crores Punjabis," in response to the query asked when the first group was sent to Singapore. He also said that his government has zero tolerance for corruption and that providing quality education to children in Punjab cannot be compromised.

    Mann said he met one of the principals chosen for training who had donated Rs 7 lakh of his salary to his school. The chief minister said that once the principals have completed their training, they can be assigned to any school.

    The second batch will travel to Singapore for training at the National Institute of Education International from March 4 to 11. From February 6 to 10, the first batch of 36 principals attended a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon

    Also Read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    Also Read: Punjab govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 10-12 from July 26, eases other COVID curbs

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS PGECET 2023: Registration process commences at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, process to apply - adt

    TS PGECET 2023: Registration process commences at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, steps to apply

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023 to be out on March 3 at admissions.tiss.edu; know details - adt

    TISSNET Answer Key 2023 to be out on March 3 at admissions.tiss.edu; know details

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna - adt

    JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna

    Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details - adt

    Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details

    Rajasthan RBSE 2023 admit card to be released soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check details - adt

    Rajasthan RBSE 2023 admit card to be released soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check details

    Recent Stories

    football Completely false and defamatory - Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at Venezuelan blogger Georgilaya who alleged having sex with him-ayh

    'Completely false and defamatory' - Ronaldo fires back at Venezuelan blogger who alleged having sex with him

    Raipur Special initiative in Chhattisgarh to encourage commercial tree-plantation

    Special initiative in Chhattisgarh to encourage commercial tree-plantation

    International Women's Day 2023: Meet Babita Gupta, Bihar's recycling shero set to receive award from President AJR

    Women's Day 2023: Meet Babita Gupta, Bihar's recycling shero set to receive award from President

    International Women s Day 2023 6 simple amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special gcw

    International Women's Day 2023: 6 amazing gift ideas to make your woman feel special

    'The real truth...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife makes new claims vma

    'The real truth...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife makes new claims

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon