Punjab Government to send 2nd batch of school principals to Singapore on March 4

The second batch will travel to Singapore for training at the National Institute of Education International from March 4 to 11. From February 6 to 10, the first batch of 36 principals attended a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the selection of these teachers is entirely transparent as the Punjab government is sending a second group of 30 school principals to Singapore for training on Friday, March 3.

When the first group of government school principals was sent last month, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questioned the selection procedure, claiming he had received complaints of 'malpractices and illegalities.' In response, Mann reacted angrily, claiming that his government is accountable only to Punjabis and not to a governor appointed by the Centre.

After meeting with the second batch of principals, Mann said that his government is committed to qualitatively changing public school education.

He claimed that the selection process was completely transparent and that a five-member committee chose the principals based on predetermined criteria. He said that among those chosen are teachers who have received state and national recognition.

"I want to reassure Punjab's people that there is no favouritism, pressure, or anything else going on during this process. They (principals/teachers) are the nation's builders, and we must choose the best," he added.

Mann responded, "I have said I am answerable to three crores Punjabis," in response to the query asked when the first group was sent to Singapore. He also said that his government has zero tolerance for corruption and that providing quality education to children in Punjab cannot be compromised.

Mann said he met one of the principals chosen for training who had donated Rs 7 lakh of his salary to his school. The chief minister said that once the principals have completed their training, they can be assigned to any school.

(With inputs from PTI)

