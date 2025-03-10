PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

Read Full Article

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, a young prodigy who earned a master’s degree at the tender age of 12, gained widespread recognition for his exceptional academic achievements. Today, at age 37, despite his academic brilliance, he finds himself with no job. Remarkably, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi completed his PhD from IISc at 21 and began teaching at IIT as a professor at the young age of 22. Tathagat gained prominence in 2001 when the Indian government selected him to attend a conference of Nobel laureates in Germany. Let’s read about the unconventional journey of this young man.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi: a young genius

Time magazine described Tulsi as one of the most talented Asian children. He received many accolades at that time, including Science's “Super Teen”, The Times' “Physics Prodigy”, and The Week's “Master Mind”. On December 13, 2007, National Geographic Channel broadcast Tulsi's life as part of the programme “My Brilliant Brain”. Anyone would have thought that this young genius would go on to leave an incredible impact in the world of academics with his great achievements. However, fate had a different plan for him.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi: Education

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi was born on September 9, 1987, in Bihar. He displayed remarkable intelligence from a young age, completing high school at just nine years old. He obtained a BSc degree from Patna Science College at the age of eleven, and completed his MSc there at the age of twelve. He then joined the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and completed his PhD in 2009 at the age of 21 and first gained attention in the news. His PhD topic was 'Generalization of Quantum Search Algorithm'. Along with Lov Grover, he published a research manuscript entitled "A New Algorithm for Fixed-Point Quantum Search" during this time.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi: Job at IIT Mumbai

In July 2010, Tathagat Tulsi was invited to join IIT Mumbai as a contract-based Assistant Professor. However, his journey took an unexpected turn in 2011 when he fell seriously ill with a high fever. In 2013, he took a four-year leave and moved from Mumbai to Patna. Eventually, due to his prolonged absence, the institute decided to terminate his position.

In 2021, Tathagat submitted a formal application to the then President Ram Nath Kovind requesting reinstatement, however, it was rejected. Now 37, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, once celebrated for his brilliance in theoretical physics, finds himself unemployed and struggling financially. Currently living with his brother in Patna, he revealed in a BBC interview that he is preparing to file a case in the Delhi High Court to regain his job. To fight his legal battle, he is studying law. According to media reports, Tulsi now aspires to become a solicitor, marking a sharp shift from his earlier academic career.

