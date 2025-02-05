Career
IAS officer Tina Dabi is quite popular among UPSC aspirants. She secured AIR 1 in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt.
Tina Dabi's success in the UPSC exam was not a miracle but a result of her hard work and robust study strategy.
Tina Dabi completed her early education at Jesus and Mary School, Delhi, where she consistently achieved good grades.
Tina Dabi received an A1 grade in all subjects in her 10th board exams. This was a result of her tremendous hard work.
Tina Dabi scored 93% in her 12th board exams. She achieved a perfect score of 100 out of 100 in Political Science and History.
After school, Tina Dabi pursued a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi.
During college, she developed a keen interest in government and public administration, leading her to prepare for the UPSC exam.
After joining the IAS, Tina Dabi held several important positions. Initially, she served as the District Collector of Jaisalmer.
Currently, Tina Dabi serves as the District Collector of Barmer district in Rajasthan.
