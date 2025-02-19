Parle-G’s incredible journey: From Mumbai bakery to the world’s best-selling biscuit

Almost everyone in India knows about Parle-G biscuits. Most have tasted them at least once. The cute girl's photo on the biscuit pack is familiar to all. This article reveals the mystery surrounding the girl, the brand's cultural impact, and how it grew from a small factory in Mumbai to become the world's best-selling biscuit.

The Parle-G Success Story: Parle-G is more than a biscuit; it's a memory, a connection to India's past. Dunked in tea, shared with friends, it has held a special place in Indian homes for decades. How did it rise from a small factory in Mumbai to become the world's best-selling biscuit? Who is the girl, rumored to be Sudha Murty? Let's explore the Parle-G saga. The Birth of Parle-G: Parle-G's journey began in 1929 with Mohanlal Dayal of the Chauhan family. Inspired by the Swadeshi movement, which promoted the consumption of Indian-made goods, Dayal ventured into confectionery. With a ₹60,000 investment, 12 workers from Germany, and imported machinery, Parle Products was born. By 1938, India's beloved Parle Glucose biscuit hit the market.

How Parle-G Found Its Identity: For nearly 50 years, Parle Glucose biscuits dominated the market. However, the 1980s brought increased competition, with brands like Britannia introducing their own glucose biscuits. To differentiate itself, Parle Products rebranded its iconic biscuit as Parle-G in 1985. The "G" initially stood for Glucose, but over time, Parle-G promoted it as "G for Genius" for all ages. The Parle-G Girl Mystery: Fact vs. Fiction: For years, speculation surrounded the cute girl on the Parle-G packet. Many believed she was a real person, some suggesting it was a childhood picture of Sudha Murty, the renowned author and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Others proposed names like Neeru Deshpande and Gunjan Gundania. However, the truth was finally revealed by Mayank Shah, product manager of Parle Products Group: ‘The Parle-G girl is not a real girl, but a sketch created by a creative artist, Maganlal Dahiya, in the 1960s.’

Some Facts about Parle-G: Parle-G's success is unparalleled. It holds the distinction of being the world's best-selling biscuit, maintaining high sales even in today's competitive market. In 2013, it became the first Indian FMCG brand to cross ₹5,000 crore in retail sales. China is one of its largest international markets, where Parle-G outsells local brands. A 2011 Nielsen report confirmed Parle-G's position as the world's top-selling biscuit, surpassing Oreo, Gamesa in Mexico, and Walmart's private label biscuits. Between 2018 and 2020, Parle-G's annual revenue grew to ₹8,000 crore.

Parle-G's Share in 2020: During the COVID lockdown, Parle-G witnessed record-breaking sales. NGOs and government agencies distributed millions of Parle-G packets to migrant workers and the needy, making the brand a symbol of sustenance and support. As part of relief efforts, Parle Products donated 30 million packets. For many workers walking miles back to their villages, the ₹5 Parle-G biscuit became a lifeline.

How Much Does Parle-G Produce?: With production facilities in countries like the USA, England, Canada, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Australia, Parle-G is truly a global powerhouse. A Cultural Icon: Parle-G is more than just a snack—it's an experience. Generations have grown up enjoying it with tea, milk, or on its own. It's a companion during school days, train journeys, and office tea breaks. From a small factory in Vile Parle to the world's most loved biscuit, the Parle-G story is a testament to passion, innovation, and the love of millions. With its incredible taste, affordability, and nostalgic value, Parle-G will undoubtedly remain a timeless treasure.

