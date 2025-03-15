QS World University Rankings 2025: MIT Ranked No 1 Globally, IIT Bombay Best in India at 118

QS World University Rankings 2025 are out, with MIT topping the list for the 13th consecutive year. The United States leads with the most ranked universities, followed by the United Kingdom and China.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

In the latest QS World University Rankings 2025, featuring over 1,500 renowned universities, Massachusetts Institute of Technology has claimed the top spot for the 13th consecutive year. It is followed by Imperial College London in the second position, and University of Oxford at the third spot. 

The United States has the highest number of ranked universities, with 197 institutions on the list, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.

Also read: SWAYAM free online courses: Who can apply, what's offered and how to register

The following list showcases top ten global universities, let’s take a look at it. 

Rank 1- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States: Overall score 100 
Rank 2: Imperial College London in United Kingdom ranks: Overall score 98.5
Rank 3: University of Oxford in United Kingdom: Overall score 98.5 
Rank 4: Harvard University in the United States: Overall score 96.8
Rank 5: University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom: Overall score 96.7
Rank 6: Stanford University, United States: Overall score 96.1
Rank 7: ETH Zurich in Switzerland: Overall score 93.9   
Rank 8: National University of Singapore (NUS) in Singapore: Overall score 93.7
Rank 9: UCL in London, United Kingdom: Overall score 91.6
Rank 10: California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, United States: Overall score 90.9

Also read: Career Guide: How to prepare for UGC NET in 3 months

Here is a list of top ten Indian institutions featured in QS World University Rankings 2025:

1. Rank 118: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
2. Rank 150: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
3. Rank 211: Indian Institute of Science
4. Rank 222: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
5. Rank 227: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
6. Rank 263: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
7. Rank 328: University of Delhi
8. Rank 335: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
9. Rank 344: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
10. Rank 383: Anna University

Also read: How to become a surgeon in India after 12th

