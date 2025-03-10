AIBE 19 Result: All India Bar Examination result to be declared soon, check how to download scorecard

Read Full Article

AIBE 19 Result: After the release of the final answer key by the Bar Council of India (BCI), it is expected that the All India Bar Examination 19 result can be declared anytime soon. The result will be released online on the official website of BCI, allindiabarexamination.com. Once the results are released, candidates can check them by visiting the official website and logging in with their credentials. Please note that no candidate will receive individual notification about the results.

AIBE 19 Result: Steps to download the scorecard

• As soon as AIBE 19 Result 2024 is released, visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

• On the home page of the website, click on the link for the result.

• Enter the roll number and password and submit.

• After this the result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard for future reference.

AIBE 19 Result: minimum cutoff marks to pass

To pass the AIBE exam, it is essential for all candidates to obtain the cutoff marks as per the category. To qualify in this exam, candidates of General and OBC category must obtain a minimum of 45 percent marks to pass, while SC / ST / Disabled candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 40 percent marks to pass this exam.

AIBE 19 Result: certificate to practice

This exam is taken by LLB degree holders, and only candidates who meet the category-wise cutoff marks are eligible to practice law. The All India Bar Examination is organized every year by the Bar Council of India. Candidates are advised to visit the official website from time to time for the latest updates related to the exam.

