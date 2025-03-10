SWAYAM free online courses: Who can apply, what's offered and how to register

Read Full Article

Swayam (Web Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a free online learning platform launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Through this, students, teachers and employees can learn various courses for free. On this platform, you can take various courses from ninth grade to postgraduate degree. However, these courses can be accessed completely free of charge. These courses are taught by the best teachers in the country.

Let's see how to enter the Swayam website.

How to register online?

1. First you need to go to the 'Swayam' website. Swayam website- swayam.gov.in

2. Then click Login/Register to login or register. For this, you must use your personal email ID.

3. To fill out the registration form, you need to enter details including your name, email ID, mobile number and password.

4. A verification email will be sent to your email ID. You need to click the verification link to activate your account.

5. Log in to your account: Use the email ID and password you provided to log in.

Things to remember when joining a course

1. Search for courses: You can search for courses using the name and keyword.

2. Select a course: Click to see the details of the course you want to take.

3. Join the course: Click the "Register" button to join the course.

4. Confirm your registration: You will receive an email if your registration is successful.

* You must provide a valid email ID and mobile number when registering.

* Use a strong password. Keep it secret.

* Search for course format and duration before registering.

* Each course contains text modules, video tutorials, assessment questions and additional facilities for self-learning.

So far almost 15 million students have joined these courses. As part of this, AICTE, in association with IIT Bombay, has introduced other courses suitable for students in 9th grade and above.

Some things about yourself:

1. Free for all: Most courses are free, but some certificates require payment.

2. Self-learning: Students can choose a course at their convenience and learn fast at their own pace.

3. Video lectures: This course includes video lectures, quizzes and discussion forums.

4. Industry-recognized certificates: Many courses offer certificates recognized by industry and educational institutions.

5. Multilingual: Courses can be conducted in many languages, including Hindi, English and many regional languages.

Courses and Departments:

Swayam offers courses in a variety of topics, including:

1. Engineering: Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

2. Other Courses: English, Hindi, History, Philosophy.

3. Social Science: Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology.

4. Science: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics.

5. Management: Business Administration, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources.

6. Languages: English, Hindi and other regional languages.

Swayam Benefits

1. Flexible: You can learn anytime, anywhere, anytime.

2. Benefit: You will get high quality education from the best institutions.

3. Fee: Most courses are offered free of charge. You have to pay for some courses that lead to certification.

4. Career Development: You will gain skills to improve your career prospects.

What is Swayam's goal?

1. Students: School and college students can complete their education through self-paced courses.

2. Employees: You can improve your skills to advance your career.

3. Entrepreneurs: Get the skills you need to start or grow your business.

4. New Skills: You need to develop new skills according to your interests and hobbies.

Swayam has partnered with many valuable institutions and organizations, some of which are:

1. IIT: Indian Institute of Technology

2. IIM: Indian Institute of Management

3. Various Universities: Top Universities across India

4. Industry Partners: Courses designed in association with reputed companies.

Swayam offers various types of certificates, some of which are:

1. Self Certificate: Self-issued certificate

2. Institutional Certificate: Certificate issued by the partner institution

3. Industry Recognized Certificates: Certificates awarded by industry partners

Future Goals:

1. The primary goal is to expand the curriculum.

2. Improved Features: Virtual labs are other online benefits.

3. Global Reach: Reaching students all over the world.

Challenges and Opportunities:

1. Digital Skills: Reaching everyone through digital devices and internet connectivity.

2. Quality Assurance: Can ensure the quality of courses and certificates.

3. Scaling: Systematically using the self-platform to meet growing needs.

4. Funding: Providing the right amount of funding to sustain and expand the platform.

UGC has said that currently a total of 289 universities in the country have agreed to 'credit transfer' through courses on their own platform. In addition, UGC has requested other universities in the country to accept the 'credit transfer' feature through their own courses. This new course is being introduced for various reasons including increasing students' knowledge capacity, providing learning opportunities by using technology, and improving the quality of education.

On July 9, 2017, the then President Pranab Mukherjee launched the Swayam portal. Swayam platform is managed by IIT Madras. IIT Madras is one of the founding institutions of the self-funded NPETEL platform. Under this, educational opportunities are provided to a large number of students.

If you want to learn Java in the language of your choice, 'Swayam' offers online courses.

Currently, the use of various languages ​​is increasing in the information technology sector. As a result, many tasks are becoming easier. Java is one of the most widely used programming languages. This programming language is taught to students through short-term and long-term courses in various institutions. But most of the course content is taught in English. That is why they were given the opportunity to learn in the language of their choice.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai is responsible for conducting this 'Swayam' course. This course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). You can learn the lessons at your convenience. There are a total of 43 audio-video spoken tutorials for this. You can also learn new things by watching videos.

The courses in Swayam are divided into four unique categories:

Video Lectures: Video presentations are provided to facilitate teaching.

Specially Designed Study Material: This study material can be easily downloaded. You can print it and read it offline as well.

Self-Assessment Tools: These allow you to test your knowledge.

Online Discussion: This is a platform for students to get feedback, discussions and answers to their questions from counselors. It promotes interactive learning.

What is Swayam?

1) Its goal is to make high quality educational resources accessible to all.

2) It will be useful for those who have not benefited from the digital revolution so far.

3) Providing a web and mobile platform with interactive e-content for all educational levels from high school to university.

4) High quality content can be accessed through multimedia.

5) A state-of-the-art system has been prepared for easy access, monitoring and verification.

Some questions and answers about Swayam.

What qualifications are required to get Swayam benefits?

There are no qualifications for the Swayam service portal. Anyone can access it. Anyone with internet access and a gadget can easily register for self-paced courses and start their online learning journey.

What are the special features of the Swayam platform?

1) Mobile Learning - Mobile learning means that learning can be easily accessed from anywhere through any device connected to the Internet. Swayam can be said to be an interactive e-content hub.

2) Audio-Visual Content - The courses on this platform are available in audio-visual multimedia format. It is very attractive. It is easily accessible to students.

3) Certificate Courses - Monitors the progress of each student. Certificates will be awarded to students after the online exam.

4) Doubt Clearing - It also has an interactive discussion forum where students can clear any doubts.

5) Quality Assurance - These courses are designed by renowned professors and university experts. Therefore, the quality of teaching will also be excellent.

6) Proctored Platform - The platform itself provides certificates once the course is completed.

7) Courses are Free - All courses on the Swayam platform are available free of charge without any hidden fees.

What is the Swayam portal approach?

Swayam Portal implements a four-fold based approach for student development.

* Video Lectures - Through this initiative, the government will provide free lessons to all individuals through interactive video lectures. These lectures are given by expert counselors. So they are of high quality.

* Special Study Material - There are easy ways to download and print via PDF, PPT etc.

What are the benefits?

Students studying from ninth grade to postgraduate degree can benefit. People from many fields like Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Performing Arts, Medicine, Humanities, Law, Agriculture can benefit.

Swayam Role and Responsibilities

SWAYAM platform can be used for collaborative learning with advanced technology in various fields.

You can collect the necessary resources using self-realization technology.

It offers free online courses from 9th grade to postgraduate level with low certification fee.

E-content is available for courses from intermediate study to postgraduate study.

Curriculum-based courses are available in new fields.

