Kerala University grants 'menstruation benefit' to female students

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala has made a new decision by allowing female students to get a 2% extra attendance discount for each semester under the category of "menstruation perks." According to university policy, in order to take examinations, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance each semester. However, with girls claiming “menstruation benefits" in case of attendance shortage, the minimum criteria will be brought down to 73 per cent.

An autonomous university, CUSAT has over 8000 students in various streams and more than half of them are girls.

According to a recent joint registrar order, "having taken into consideration the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered to sanction an additional 2% of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council."

The directive would apply to all female CUSAT students, including those pursuing PhDs. In order to receive procedural approval, the order would now be presented to the academic council. Following approval, implementation is anticipated to happen quickly.

When contacted, a CUSAT representative claimed that each student's condonation would vary depending on her attendance.

"Each student's experience will be unique. Each female student is entitled to a menstruation benefit equal to 2% of their overall attendance. The directive does not specify the precise amount of leaves,," official said to PTI.

For a while now, a number of college students have been requesting exemption from attendance requirements. Several student organisations have been pushing for the menstruation bonus for female students, according to university sources. In this respect, a formal proposal was delivered to the vice chancellor of the university. The joint registrar then issued an order after it had been authorised.

(With PTI inputs)