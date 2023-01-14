Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala University grants 'menstruation benefit' to female students

    CUSAT rule states that 75 per cent attendance in each semester is a must to appear for exams. However, with girls claiming "menstruation benefits" in case of attendance shortage, the minimum criteria will be brought down to 73 per cent.

    Kerala University grants menstruation benefit to female students gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala has made a new decision by allowing female students to get a 2% extra attendance discount for each semester under the category of "menstruation perks."  According to university policy, in order to take examinations, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance each semester. However, with girls claiming “menstruation benefits" in case of attendance shortage, the minimum criteria will be brought down to 73 per cent. 

    An autonomous university, CUSAT has over 8000 students in various streams and more than half of them are girls.

    Also Read | 'Instead of being remorseful...': Air India 'pee-gate' victim slams Shankar Mishra

    According to a recent joint registrar order, "having taken into consideration the requests for menstruation benefits to female students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered to sanction an additional 2% of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester, subject to reporting to the Academic Council."

    The directive would apply to all female CUSAT students, including those pursuing PhDs. In order to receive procedural approval, the order would now be presented to the academic council. Following approval, implementation is anticipated to happen quickly.

    Also Read | JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens; know steps to make changes

    When contacted, a CUSAT representative claimed that each student's condonation would vary depending on her attendance.

    "Each student's experience will be unique. Each female student is entitled to a menstruation benefit equal to 2% of their overall attendance. The directive does not specify the precise amount of leaves,," official said to PTI.

    For a while now, a number of college students have been requesting exemption from attendance requirements. Several student organisations have been pushing for the menstruation bonus for female students, according to university sources. In this respect, a formal proposal was delivered to the vice chancellor of the university. The joint registrar then issued an order after it had been authorised.

    Also Read | KMAT Kerala 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, syllabus, other details

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
