    IIT campus to come up in South Goa, confirms Chief Minister Pramod Sawant; says, 'search for land is ongoing'

    Previously, the state government identified the land for the IIT campus in Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district; however, the project was scrapped in 2021 due to the violent protest by locals. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will soon come up with a campus in South Goa, and efforts are underway to find suitable land for it, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.  

    Previously, the state government identified the land for the IIT campus in Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district; however, the project was scrapped in 2021 due to the violent protest by locals. 

    Later, another plot of land was found in Cotarli, Sanguem taluka, for the IIT campus, South Go district, but more was needed, so the project was abandoned last year. The issue was discussed in the recent winter session of the Goa Assembly. 

    "The IIT Campus would be set up in South Goa," said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Adding that, the search for the land is ongoing. 

    The chief minister had previously said in the state Assembly that some people were going around opposing the acquisition of land for the IIT Goa campus. The chief minister refused to reveal the location of the land, fearing unnecessary protest.

    During the discussion in the house, Congress MLA Altone D'Costa, who represents the Quepem Assembly segment in South Goa, asked the state government to set up the IIT campus in his constituency. He added that land is available at Betul in the Quepem constituency Betul for the formation of the institute campus.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
