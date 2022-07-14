Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022: Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo

    The discount programme is only good for two days, July 16 and 17, 2022, according to company. "The test is set to take place on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in 497 cities throughout India. OYO has vowed to assist India's aspiring female candidates with their lodging needs at crucial examination centres," it said.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    OYO introduced a discount plan for female NEET 2022 students on Wednesday, with applicants travelling to their test centres receiving up to a 60% discount on their stay in its hotels. The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17 at various locations in 497 cities throughout India.

    More than 18 lakh students are likely to take the exam. The discount programme is only good for two days, July 16 and 17, 2022, according to the hotel technology company. "The test is set to take place on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in 497 cities throughout India. OYO has vowed to assist India's aspiring female candidates with their lodging needs at crucial examination centres," it said.

    To take advantage of this offer, download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to choose a valid participating hotel stay near your test location, use the promo code 'NEETJF,' and click the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button, according to the company. According to OYO, the candidates will have access to Wi-Fi and air conditioning at all participating hotels. The National Testing Agency administers NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses at all medical schools, including those controlled by different laws.

    Students are required to report no later than 1:30 PM, according to NTA guidelines. If a student is wearing religious dress that is not permitted, or if they wish to wear jewellery, they must report at least two hours in advance to ensure adequate frisking.

    Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after 1:30 p.m., according to the NTA. Seating will be available at 1:15 PM, and all instructions will be presented between 1:20 and 1:45 PM. The exam will take place from 2pm  to 5:20 PM. When arriving at the test venue, students must bear the time distribution in mind.

    Students should be informed that the NEET UG 2022 examination will cover four subjects: physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology. They must be informed that the 50 questions in each topic will be divided into two portions (A and B).

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
