Maa FIRST Look OUT: Kajol gears up for a battle between good and bad; movie to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Kajol has unveiled the first motion poster for her upcoming mythological film titled Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, who is known for projects like Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Criminal Justice featuring Pankaj Tripathi, the film portrays Kajol as a protective mother. In the movie, she defends her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. The cast also includes Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in significant roles.

On Monday, Kajol revealed the first look of Maa through her Instagram account while announcing the film's release date. The motion poster depicts Kajol’s character as a terrified yet resolute mother holding her injured teenage daughter in her arms. The poster highlights a symbolic battle between good and evil, with the devil shown on one side and a goddess on the other. The intense background score amplifies the dramatic tone of the visual. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27, 2025.

In her Instagram post, Kajol shared that the battle would begin on June 27, 2025, in cinemas near audiences. She also mentioned the film’s title, Maa, and tagged prominent figures involved in the project, including Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vishal Furia, and Danish Devgn.

Following the success of Shaitaan, featuring R Madhavan, Jio Studios and Devgn Films have collaborated once again for Maa. The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras, while the film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as the co-producer. Maa will be released in four languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Besides Kajol and Kherin Sharma, the film’s ensemble cast includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Roopkatha Chakraborty in supporting roles.

In addition to Maa, Kajol will also appear in Kayoze Irani’s film Sarzameen, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mihir Ahuja, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and others.

