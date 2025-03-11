Lifestyle

Cool Looks Under ₹200: Funky Short Kurtis to Wear with Blue Jeans

Wear Lucknowi Short Kurti on Jeans

You can wear a yellow Lucknowi embroidered short kurti with white thread work on the neckline and elbow sleeves over blue denim.

Kashmiri Embroidery Short Kurti

For a pleasant look in summer, you can also wear a white Kashmiri kurti in cotton fabric with red Kashmiri embroidery on it.

Stand Collar Shirt Style Kurti

For a modern and stylish look in the office, you can also wear a sleeveless button-designed short kurti with a hand block print on a white base, designed with a stand collar.

Peplum Style Short Kurti

You can also wear this type of peplum style kurti over white denim or pants, which has a red floral block print on a white base and a knot to tighten it from the front.

Front Pleats Short Kurti Design

You can also get a red and white printed front pleats short kurti made over black or blue denim. It will look very cute and stylish on young girls.

White and Blue Block Print Kurti

To adopt a cool and comfortable look in summer, you can also wear a blue block print elbow sleeves kurti on a white base over blue denim.

Kalamkari Print Short Kurti

By taking one and a half meters of Kalamkari cloth, you can also get this type of frock style short kurti made. Which has pleats in the front and buttons in the front. 

