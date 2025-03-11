Cool Looks Under ₹200: Funky Short Kurtis to Wear with Blue Jeans

Lifestyle
You can wear a yellow Lucknowi embroidered short kurti with white thread work on the neckline and elbow sleeves over blue denim.
For a pleasant look in summer, you can also wear a white Kashmiri kurti in cotton fabric with red Kashmiri embroidery on it.
For a modern and stylish look in the office, you can also wear a sleeveless button-designed short kurti with a hand block print on a white base, designed with a stand collar.
You can also wear this type of peplum style kurti over white denim or pants, which has a red floral block print on a white base and a knot to tighten it from the front.
You can also get a red and white printed front pleats short kurti made over black or blue denim. It will look very cute and stylish on young girls.
To adopt a cool and comfortable look in summer, you can also wear a blue block print elbow sleeves kurti on a white base over blue denim.
By taking one and a half meters of Kalamkari cloth, you can also get this type of frock style short kurti made. Which has pleats in the front and buttons in the front.
