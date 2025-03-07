AIBE 19 Final Answer Key Out: All India Bar Exam final answer key released, result expected soon

AIBE 19 final answer key is out! Download PDF from BCI website allindiabarexamination.com. Check passing percentage, result date, and more details.

Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key: The All India Bar Exam Final Answer Key has been released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the official website of BCI allindiabarexamination.com in PDF format. Candidates who participated in this exam can download the answer key by visiting the website or by clicking on the direct link given on this page.

Candidates can compare their responses with the final answer key to assess their expected results. It is important to note that the final answer key is conclusive and binding for all, and no objections or challenges will be entertained.

AIBE 19 Final Result Date

The AIBE 19 exam was organized by BCI on December 22, 2024, after which the provisional answer key was released on December 28. Candidates were given an opportunity to file objections on the provisional answer key till January 10. After resolving the objections, the final answer key has now been released. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will announce the results soon, based on the final answer key.

AIBE 19 Final Answer Key: Steps to download

•    As soon as AIBE 19 Result 2024 is released, visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
•    Click on the result link on the home page of the website.
•    Enter the required details (roll number and password) and submit it.
•    The result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference. 

AIBE 19: passing percentage

To pass this exam, different minimum percentage requirements have been set based on category. General and OBC category candidates must secure at least 45% marks, while the passing criteria for SC, ST, and Disabled candidates is set at 40%.

