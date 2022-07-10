Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

    Candidates wishing to take the medical entrance test can obtain the NEET 2022 Admit Card (when it becomes available) via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be done in 543 Indian cities and 14 locations outside of India. More than 18 lakh applicants have registered for NEET UG this year.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to start the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) test on July 17, 2022. Candidates wishing to take the medical entrance test can obtain the NEET 2022 Admit Card (when it becomes available) via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be done in 543 Indian cities and 14 locations outside of India. More than 18 lakh applicants have registered for NEET UG this year. The test was held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar.

    Documents needed

    The applicant must carry the following items to the Examination Centre:

    • Admit Card with a passport-sized picture attached;
    • On the Attendance Sheet, one passport-size photograph must be affixed.
    • Valid original identity evidence and, if appropriate, a PwBD certificate
    • One colour Post Card Size (4"X6") photograph with a white backdrop to be put on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and handed over to the Invigilator at the Centre.

    Barred items

    According to the NEET(UG) 2022 Information Bulletin, applicants are not permitted to bring the following things into the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

    • Textual content (printed or written), paper scraps, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, and so forth.
    • Any type of communication equipment, such as a mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, and so on.
    • Other goods include a wallet, goggles, handbags, a belt, a cap, and so on. Any watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, and so on.
    • Any metallic or ornamental goods. Any opened or packed food products, water bottle, etc.

    Dress code

    According to the NEET(UG) 2022 Information Bulletin, applicants must wear the following attire for taking the NEET(UG) - 2022:

    • Slippers and sandals with short heels are allowed. Shoes are not allowed.
    • Lightweight clothing with long sleeves is not authorised. However, if candidates arrive at the Examination Centre in cultural/customary dress, they should arrive at least an hour before the last reporting time, i.e. 12.30 pm, so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
