Is Keerthy Suresh elder to her husband Antony Thattil? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil's love story: During their time in school together, the pair fell in love with one another. After dating for fifteen years, Keerthy and Anthony finally sealed the knot in Goa, India, in the previous year.

Keerthy Suresh, a National Award-winning South Indian actress, married her long-time lover, Anthony Thattil, on December 12, 2024, in a private wedding in Goa. She posted wedding photos from both South Indian and Christian ceremonies on social media.

It is worth noting that the couple has known each other for 15 years and is now formally married. Did you know that the pair has a 7-year age difference?

Yes! During an interview, Keerthy said that she met her current spouse at school when he was 7 years older than her. Furthermore, they dated for 15 years before marrying. They even went through 5 years of long-distance dating before deciding to be together.

Who is Anthony Thattil? For those who do not know, Anthony is a businessman from Kochi, Kerala, who currently lives in Dubai. In addition to controlling a few enterprises registered in Keerthy's hometown of Chennai, he is the owner of a well-known resort chain. Despite being affluent and successful, Antony chooses to live a peaceful life away from the spotlight.

The couple had known each other for several years. Furthermore, they attended school together before beginning to date. After 15 years of being together, Keerthy and Anthony married in Goa.

Keerthy Suresh

On the work front Speaking about work, South actress Keerthy was last seen in the film Baby John. In addition to Keerthi Suresh, the film features lead performances by Varun Dhawan, Zara Jyana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Keerthy Suresh

Baby John was a Hindi version of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film, Theri. Kalij directed the picture, which Atlee produced. Keerthy will next appear in Revolver Rita and Akka. Both films are slated for release this year.

Latest Videos