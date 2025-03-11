OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

OnePlus is replacing its iconic alert slider with a customizable hardware button, similar to Apple's action button. CEO Pete Lau explains the change is due to limitations in customizing the alert slider's functionality and the emergence of AI.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

OnePlus has finally said that it wants to move beyond the popular and iconic alert slider button for a new addition on its phones. This update from the company validates the rumors that Oppo (and OnePlus) are considering a customizable hardware button akin to the iPhone, which we have previously discussed. The CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, posted a thorough message on Monday explaining the change, why the alert slider was discontinued, and what OnePlus consumers might anticipate from the company's next smartphones.

Lau claims that because OnePlus was unable to customize the current button, it was forced to consider alternatives to the alert slider. A hardware switch is what the Alert Slider is. Lau explains why the new button was unavoidable: "Its function is locked to its physical position, meaning it can't be reprogrammed or expanded without losing its simplicity."

Lau claims that this new actionable button functions as intelligent companions in light of the emergence of AI and the way businesses are being compelled to completely reimagine how to utilize smartphones.

Also Read | iPhone 16 for just Rs 6,800? Grab THIS Holi special Flipkart deal on Apple smartphone

OnePlus has already emphasized the additional room provided for the alert slider, which may be beneficial for future updates or modifications. However, it appears that the company is only attempting to follow the current trend, which was first observed last year when Apple introduced the action button and later the camera control button. With this call, the corporation has consistently supported the industry, perhaps going against its very essence.

The alert slider provided OnePlus devices a distinct character and served a defined purpose. It's easy to go from ring to quiet or vibrating. Some community members have proposed that OnePlus should preserve the slider while introducing the new button, although the likelihood of that happening is regrettably extremely low. More options will undoubtedly be available with the action button, but it remains to be seen if people will notice a change.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

