Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

    The NEET UG 2022 test will be held on July 17, 2022, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be held at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country and 14 places outside of India. Here are 5 tips to prepare better.

     

    NEET UG 2022 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA)has released the admission card for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 12. According to the official notice, aspirants can get the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card beginning at 11:30 a.m. on July 12 via the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 test will be held on July 17, 2022, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be held at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country and 14 places outside of India. The test will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

    Here are 5 tips to prepare for your exam last minute

    Make a timetable
    If you are planning and revising, but your timetable is not correct, it might cause problems. As a result, the timetable is quite crucial. Set a time limit for each significant topic and focus on the study accordingly. So that all themes and topics may be covered.

    Take more mock tests
    Because there is limited time, preparation should be thorough; yet, it is also vital to appraise yourself and prepare for the test hall. As a result, all candidates who plan to take this entrance exam should take as many mock examinations as feasible. It is seen to be a preferable alternative for quick preparation. This displays your week topic and strong topic, which greatly aids your preparation.

    Also Read | NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

    Make charts and diagrams
    When reviewing, visual aids may be really beneficial. Challenge yourself at the outset of a topic to write down what you already know about it - and then emphasise the gaps. Condense your revision notes into one-page graphics closer to the exam. Putting your thoughts down in this concise style will allow you to rapidly recollect what you need to know throughout the exam.

    Read your notes properly
    Notes are becoming increasingly important for last-minute revision of any test, not only NEET. These are quite beneficial. As a result, students are recommended not to neglect their notes over these five days and to revise them as often as possible. Notes can help you understand the topic at hand as well as the test.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details

    Don't forget to take a break
    While you may believe that studying for as many hours as possible is beneficial, this might fact be detrimental. You wouldn't try to run 24 hours a day if you were preparing for a marathon. Similarly, studies have indicated that taking regular breaks improves with long-term information retention.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    NEET UG 2022 NTA to release NEET admit card here s how to download it gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA releases NEET admit card; here's how to download it

    SLAT 2022 Symbiosis University to announce results today know time and how to check scores gcw

    SLAT 2022: Symbiosis University to announce results today; know time and how to check scores

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here -adt

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Robert Lewandowski could join this English club if Barcelona move fails-ayh

    Robert Lewandowski could join this English club if Barcelona move fails

    Sri Lanka crisis Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa s exit gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis: Did immigration staff block President Rajapaksa's exit?

    Will Novak Djokovic play Australian Open 2023? The 21-time Grand Slam champion responds-ayh

    Will Novak Djokovic play Australian Open 2023? The 21-time Grand Slam champion responds

    Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP - adt

    Shiv Sena: We back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, does not mean we support BJP

    Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

    Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon