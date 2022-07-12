NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

The NEET UG 2022 test will be held on July 17, 2022, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be held at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country and 14 places outside of India. Here are 5 tips to prepare better.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)has released the admission card for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 12. According to the official notice, aspirants can get the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card beginning at 11:30 a.m. on July 12 via the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 test will be held on July 17, 2022, according to the NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be held at various centres in 497 cities throughout the country and 14 places outside of India. The test will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

Here are 5 tips to prepare for your exam last minute

Make a timetable

If you are planning and revising, but your timetable is not correct, it might cause problems. As a result, the timetable is quite crucial. Set a time limit for each significant topic and focus on the study accordingly. So that all themes and topics may be covered.

Take more mock tests

Because there is limited time, preparation should be thorough; yet, it is also vital to appraise yourself and prepare for the test hall. As a result, all candidates who plan to take this entrance exam should take as many mock examinations as feasible. It is seen to be a preferable alternative for quick preparation. This displays your week topic and strong topic, which greatly aids your preparation.

Make charts and diagrams

When reviewing, visual aids may be really beneficial. Challenge yourself at the outset of a topic to write down what you already know about it - and then emphasise the gaps. Condense your revision notes into one-page graphics closer to the exam. Putting your thoughts down in this concise style will allow you to rapidly recollect what you need to know throughout the exam.

Read your notes properly

Notes are becoming increasingly important for last-minute revision of any test, not only NEET. These are quite beneficial. As a result, students are recommended not to neglect their notes over these five days and to revise them as often as possible. Notes can help you understand the topic at hand as well as the test.

Don't forget to take a break

While you may believe that studying for as many hours as possible is beneficial, this might fact be detrimental. You wouldn't try to run 24 hours a day if you were preparing for a marathon. Similarly, studies have indicated that taking regular breaks improves with long-term information retention.