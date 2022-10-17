JoSAA 2022: Round 6 seat allotment result declared; know how to check

Candidates chosen in round 6 of the JoSSA seat allocation must confirm their admission by reporting to the institute online and paying the admission fee. The JoSAA round-6 allotment result was announced based on the candidates' merit, the options entered during the online JoSAA counselling application, and the available seats.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the results of the sixth round of JoSAA seat allotment. The JoSAA round-6 seat allotment results are available on the JoSAA official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for JoSAA counselling and are seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes can now view the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment result. Candidates must log in to the website using their application numbers and passwords to view the JoSAA round 6 seat allotment results.

Know how to check the JoSAA Round 6 seat allotment status:

1) Go to the JoSAA official website, josaa.nic.in

2) Click on the designated Round 6 Seat Allotment Result on the homepage

3) Use the JEE Main application numbers and passwords to log in

4) Click and access the JoSAA second-phase seat allotment result

Candidates who have not registered for JEE Main 2022 but have applied for JEE Advanced 2022 may use their JEE Main 2021 application number, while those who have registered for JEE Advanced 2022 may use their JEE Advanced 2022 password.

For the academic year 2022-23, JoSAA manages and regulates the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes. There are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, the IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 other government-sponsored technical institutes in the country (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all academic programmes offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform, according to a statement on the JoSAA website.

