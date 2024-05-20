Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, son Arjun cast their vote in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his son Arjun, cast their votes in Mumbai during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Son Arjun cast their votes in Lok Sabha elections (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday in Mumbai. Recognized as the 'national icon' by the Election Commission (EC) to raise voter awareness, Tendulkar was accompanied by his son, Arjun Tendulkar, who plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). However, his wife Anjali and daughter Sara were unable to attend due to Sara's post-graduation convocation ceremony, according to sources. After voting, Sachin and Arjun proudly displayed their inked fingers.

    "I would like to say that problems happen because, one, you act without thinking, and two, you just keep thinking but do not act. I would urge people to cast their vote. It is extremely important for our nation's future," Tendulkar told the media.

    Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in international cricket with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games, is the only cricketer with a century of centuries in international cricket. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

    The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is a crucial part of the seven-phase electoral process, with extensive arrangements made to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience. Elections are being held in six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Other constituencies in Maharashtra participating in this phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest number after Uttar Pradesh.

    This phase witnesses key contests in various constituencies. Prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are vying for electoral success. Eight states/UTs going to the polls in phase 5 include Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    To ensure a peaceful voting environment, 2,000 flying squads, 2,105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are monitoring the 94,732 polling stations round the clock.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK Official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans osf

    MS Dhoni's future uncertain: CSK official's revelation on Thala's retirement plans

    cricket LPL 2024: Galle Marvels unveil major signings ahead of the mega event osf

    LPL 2024: Galle Marvels unveil major signings ahead of the mega event

    Cricket 'I am no longer trying to impress anyone...': Heinrich Klaasen on six-hitting mastery and facing spin bowlers osf

    'I am no longer trying to impress anyone...': Heinrich Klaasen on six-hitting mastery and facing spin bowlers

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch eighth win, move to second position on the Points Table osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch eighth win, move to second position on the Points Table

    cricket "Biggest Job in Cricket": Justin Langer on potential role as India's Head Coach osf

    'Biggest Job in Cricket': Justin Langer on potential role as India's Head Coach

    Recent Stories

    MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case vkp

    BREAKING: MLA HD Revanna granted bail in alleged sexual harassment case

    Indian Navy bolsters maritime cooperation with Philippines amid South China Sea tensions, deploys 3 warships snt

    Indian Navy bolsters maritime cooperation with Philippines amid South China Sea tensions, deploys 3 warships

    Ooty to Munnar-7 Places to visit near Bangalore in Summer vacation RBA

    Ooty to Munnar-7 Places to visit near Bangalore in Summer vacation

    Remembering Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's principled conservative

    Remembering Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's principled conservative

    Football Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH) osf

    Jurgen Klopp makes emotional final speech to Liverpool fans; Van Dijk, Arnold break down in tears (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon