    JNU UG Admission 2022: First merit list likely to be released today; know websites, key dates

    The UG Admissions registration process at JNU began on September 27, 2022, and ended on October 12, 2022. Based on the number of applicants, the university will now create a merit list for the various courses.

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    The JNU UG Admissions 2022 merit list is expected to be released soon by Jawaharlal Nehru University. According to the official schedule, the JNU Merit List will be released on Monday, October 17, 2022. Candidates who have applied for undergraduate admission to JNU can view the merit lists once they are released on the official websites jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

    JNU began the UG Admissions registration process on September 27, 2022, and ended on October 12, 2022. The university will now prepare a merit list for the various courses based on the number of applicants.

    According to the official schedule for UG Admissions, the first merit list will most likely be released today, October 17, 2022. The varsity has not specified an official release date.

    Know important dates of the JNU UG Admission 2022 merit list:
    1) First merit list - October 17, 2022
    2) Seats blocking - October 17 to 19, 2022
    3) Second merit list - October 22, 2022

    JNU is expected to release three merit lists for UG admissions.

    JNU, like many other central universities, will admit students based on their CUET UG scores this year. Candidates who pass the CUET UG exam can apply for courses such as B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, B.Sc.- M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology, and other Certificate of Proficiency Programmes, COP.

    Candidates must have passed the JEE Main 2022 or JEE Advanced 2022 exams to be admitted to B Tech courses. Keep checking the official website for the most recent JNU Admissions updates.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
