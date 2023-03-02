JNU withdraws new rules imposing fines of up to Rs 50,000 for campus violence, dharna

The 10-page document, titled 'Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of JNU Students,' outlined punishments for various acts, including protests and forgery, and procedures for conducting a proctorial enquiry and recording a statement.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has now withdrawn the rules that stipulated that students could face a Rs 50,000 fine for physical violence, abuse, or holding a dharna on campus, the University vice-chancellor said on Thursday, March 2.

The 10-page document, titled 'Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of JNU Students,' outlined punishments for various acts, including protests and forgery, and procedures for conducting a proctorial enquiry and recording a statement. The penalty ranged from a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 and rustication and admission cancellation.

Physical violence, abuse, and manhandling towards another student, staff, or faculty member could result in a Rs 50,000 fine under the now-withdrawn rules.

In conversation with PTI, JNU VC Santishree D Pandit said, "I had no idea about such a circular. I'm in Hubli for an international conference. Before releasing the document, the chief proctor did not consult with me. I had no idea such a document was being written. I learned about the document from newspapers. That's why I have withdrawn it."

The new rules were dubbed 'draconian' by students and faculty at the university. On Thursday, the JNU Students' Union convened a meeting of all student organisations to discuss the new rules.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: New JNU rules: Students to pay up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; check details

Also Read: SATHEE: Education minister to introduce coaching platform created by IIT, IISc, says UGC Chairman

Also Read: UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern