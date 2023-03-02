SATHEE: Education minister to introduce coaching platform created by IIT, IISc, says UGC Chairman

It's a new initiative launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur. This new platform intends to give Indian students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to help them prepare for competitive and other exams.

The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced on Thursday, February 2, that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would soon launch a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare students for competitive and other exams.

Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) is an initiative by the ministry of education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

"This platform aims to bridge the gap for students in society who cannot afford the expensive entrance exam guidance and coaching. The Hon'ble Minister of Education is scheduled to launch SATHEE on March 6, 2023, at 10:45 am," said the UGC chairman.

The online platform, SATHEE, "aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics, so they feel confident of appearing for any exams by watching videos." Faculty members from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the Indian Institutes of Science (IISc) will create the topics and videos.

