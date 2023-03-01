GSEB Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2023 released at gseb.org; know steps to download

GSEB Class 10th, 12th admit cards: The school heads can download the GSEB hall ticket from the official website by entering the school index number and the examinees' registered mobile number or e-mail id at gsebeservice.com or gseb.org. Gujarat board 10th and 12th admit cards 2023 can be received from their respective schools.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the hall tickets for the 2023 annual examination for the Gujarat board 10th and 12th grades. The school heads can download the GSEB hall ticket from the official website by entering the school index number and the examinees' registered mobile number or e-mail id at gsebeservice.com or gseb.org.

Gujarat board 10th and 12th admit cards 2023 can be received from their respective schools. The GSEB SSC (class 10) exam will be held between March 14 and March 28, 2023, for regular, repeater, private, and separate candidates. The GSEB HSC general and vocational stream exams will be held between March 14 and March 29, 2023, while the GSEB HSC science stream exams will be held between March 14 and March 25, 2023.

GSEB Class 10th, 12th hall ticket: know how to download

Students can download the GSEB 12th admit card for the practical science exam by following the steps outlined here.

1) Visit the official website, gseb.org

2) Select the 'Board Website' option

3) Click the 'GSEB SSC, HSC hall ticket 2023' link in the latest notification section

4) Log in with the necessary information

5) The GSEB 10th and 12th admit cards 2023 will appear on the screen

6) Download the GSEB 10th, and 12th admit card 2023.

GSEB Class 10th, 12th hall ticket: know mentioned details

Candidates must verify the information on the GSEB hall ticket 2023 as soon as they download it.

1) Student's name

2) Examination title

3) Class

4) Seat number/Roll number/Subject name

5) Date and time of the exam

6) Location of the exam

7) Important guidelines to follow

Also Read: Gujarat Assembly passes bill making Gujarati mandatory in primary schools across state

Also Read: Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 for 147 Managerial positions; apply online before March 15

Also Read: Last-minute NEET PG exam preparation tips, strategies to help you score high