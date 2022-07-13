REET admit card 2022 expected to release on July 14; know exam pattern and other details

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 has received 15,66,992 registrations. According to the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer, 13,65,831 of the total are from Rajasthan, with around 86 percent assigned to test centres on first priority and approximately 10 percent assigned to districts on second priority.

The admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022, is set to be released on July 14 at 4 p.m. The admit card will be available on the official website, reetbser2022.in, according to the REET 2022 notice. The announcement, however, indicates that the REET 2022 admit card distribution date and time are provisional. The REET 2022 test will be held on July 23 and 24. Candidates taking the test must bring their admission card and a valid picture ID with them to the exam centre.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 has received 15,66,992 registrations. According to the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer, 13,65,831 of the total are from Rajasthan, with around 86 percent assigned to test centres on first priority and approximately 10 percent assigned to districts on second priority.

Also Read | NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

REET 2022 will feature two papers – paper I and paper II. There will be 150 questions on each paper. Each question will be worth one point. There are no negative points. Each paper will take 150 minutes to complete for candidates. Child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, and environmental studies will be separated into five portions.

Child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics and science, and social studies will be covered in Paper II. Candidates must choose one of the remaining two portions of paper II based on their specialism and preference. The five sections of the paper I are as follows: child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, and environmental studies. The first three portions are required and will cost 30 points.

Also Read | NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details