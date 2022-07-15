AP TET 2022: Registration process ends on July 15 for August exam; know exam pattern, syllabus here

Candidates must pay the application fee before accessing the AP TET Application form, and the application fee deadline is Friday, July 15.

Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, or AP TET 2022, will close on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the teacher eligibility test for Classes 1 to 8 can do so until Saturday at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates should visit the official website to apply for the AP TET 2022 exam.

Candidates must pay the application fee before accessing the AP TET Application form, and the application fee deadline is Friday, July 15. Only candidates who have paid their fees by today will have access to the portal. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee for one paper and Rs 1000 as an application fee if applying for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

APTET admit card 2022 will be released on July 25, 2022. The AP TET August 2022 session exam will be held from August 6 to 21, 2022, for Paper 1 (Part A & B) and Paper 2 (Part A & B).

Know about exam patterns of AP TET 2022:

The AP TET exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will contain 150 questions in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Both papers will be worth 150 marks, so each question will be worth one mark. There are no negative marking options.

Know about the syllabus of AP TET 2022:

The syllabus for AP TET 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 is available on the official website. The subjects covered in both papers are listed below for candidates' convenience.

1) Paper 1 - Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

2) Paper 2 - Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, or Languages.

