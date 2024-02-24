Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We use only real, quality cheese...' McDonald's after Maha FDA slams fast food giant for using 'substitutes'

    McDonald's India (West & South) responds to allegations of using cheese substitutes in its menu items, emphasizing its commitment to using genuine, high-quality cheese and maintaining transparency in food preparation.

    Amid accusations of substituting real cheese with alternatives, McDonald's has vehemently defended its use of quality ingredients and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in food preparation. In response to recent reports suggesting the removal of 'Cheese' from McDonald's menu items in Maharashtra, the fast-food giant's Indian arm, McDonald’s India (West & South), released a statement reassuring its valued customers about the authenticity of the cheese used in their products.

    The statement emphasized McDonald's collaboration with suppliers who adhere to stringent global standards to ensure that only genuine, high-quality cheese is incorporated into all cheese-containing menu items. McDonald's asserted that they do not use cheese analogues or substitutes, underscoring their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of ingredient quality and transparency.

    The controversy erupted after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar upon discovering the use of cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets. In response, McDonald's swiftly removed the term "cheese" from various menu items at the affected location, signalling their commitment to rectifying the situation.

    However, the FDA has urged McDonald's to extend its corrective actions beyond the specific outlet to a statewide and potentially national level, citing the potential prevalence of similar practices in other branches. FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale criticized the omission of crucial details regarding the cheese substitution, deeming it misleading for consumers and raising concerns about potential health implications.

    During FDA inspections, officers found menu items such as 'cheese nuggets' and 'cheese burger' labelled as such without any indication that the cheese used was a substitute. This revelation has prompted the FDA to consider investigating other fast-food chains to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

    In response to the FDA's concerns, McDonald's explained that they had renamed menu items by removing the word "cheese" from their labels in December. For instance, 'cheesy nuggets' were renamed as 'veg nuggets', and 'McCheese veg burger' became 'cheddar delight veg burger', among other adjustments. Some McDonald's outlets in Santacruz, Kurla, and Bhendi Bazar have already implemented these changes.

    McDonald's reiterated its assurance to customers that only real, high-quality cheese is used in their products containing cheese, reiterating its commitment to transparency and quality. 

