    Maharashtra FDA takes action against McDonald’s for alleged 'Cheese' substitution with 'vegetable oil'

    The Maharashtra FDA has suspended a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar for substituting cheese with vegetable oil in multiple menu items. Following an investigation initiated in October 2023, the FDA found eight items affected. The regulatory body emphasizes the importance of food labelling accuracy and urges corrective measures statewide and potentially nationwide.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken decisive action against a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar for deceptive practices. The fast-food giant has come under scrutiny for substituting cheese with vegetable oil in several of its menu items. As a consequence, the FDA has suspended the license of the Ahmednagar-based McDonald's outlet and has mandated the removal of the word "cheese" from various products at this location.

    This crackdown stems from an investigation initiated by the FDA in October 2023, following suspicions raised during an inspection at the Kedgaon branch in Ahmednagar. Upon further scrutiny, the regulatory body discovered that the outlet had been using vegetable oil instead of real cheese in eight of its popular food items. These items included Cheesy Nuggets, McCheese Veg Burger, McCheese Non-Veg Burger, Corn-Cheese Burger, Cheesy Italian Veg, and Blueberry Cheesecake. In response to these findings, a show cause notice was issued to McDonald's, according to the report in TOI. 

    Florida girl severely burned by McDonald's chicken nugget awarded USD 800,000 in damages

    The FDA has expressed concerns over the misleading practices employed by the fast-food chain, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accuracy in food labelling. Additionally, the regulatory body has urged McDonald's to extend the corrective measures implemented at the Ahmednagar outlet statewide and potentially nationwide.

    McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it gears up to announce corporate layoffs: Report

    Cheese alternatives, also known as cheese analogues, are designed to mimic the taste, texture, and functionality of traditional dairy cheese. However, their use as substitutes without proper disclosure has raised ethical and regulatory issues. This action taken by the Maharashtra FDA underscores the importance of adhering to food safety regulations and ensuring consumer trust. McDonald's, a globally recognized brand, is expected to address these concerns promptly and take necessary steps to regain consumer confidence.

    The suspension of the license and the subsequent removal of the word "cheese" from product names at the Ahmednagar outlet serve as a stark reminder to all food establishments regarding the consequences of misleading practices. 

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
