Netflix free plans are available across mobile and TV with these Airtel, Jio and Vi prepaid plans for users.

Paying separately for mobile Internet and Netflix might rapidly add to your monthly entertainment spending. If you're already intending to recharge your prepaid connection, Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer deals that include Netflix. Users may obtain Netflix Mobile or Netflix Basic with data, unlimited calling, and other features, depending on the provider and package.

Here are five prepaid choices to consider if you want your recharge to include both connectivity and streaming.

1. Jio: ₹1,299 Plan

Jio's ₹1,299 prepaid bundle offers 84 days of validity and 2GB of daily usage. It also contains Netflix Mobile, JioTV, and JioCloud features. For customers who primarily watch Netflix on their smartphones, this may be an appealing all-in-one solution.

2. Jio: ₹1,799 Plan

Jio's ₹1,799 package is suitable for heavy data users. The recharge is good for 84 days and includes 3GB of data each day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS everyday. It also includes Netflix Basic, making it ideal for customers who desire Netflix access beyond mobile viewing.

3. Airtel Rs. 1,798 Plan

Airtel offers a prepaid package at ₹1,798 that includes Netflix Basic. According to Airtel's conditions, the Netflix membership stays active for the duration of the qualified recharge. The package is aimed at clients who want a mix of mobile connectivity and over-the-top entertainment.

4. Vi, ₹1,198 Plan

Vi provides a ₹1,198 prepaid plan with 2GB daily internet, 70 days of validity, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. The package also includes Netflix Basic for the term of the subscription.

5. Vi: ₹1,599 Plan

Vi's ₹1,599 recharge includes 84 days of Netflix Basic, unlimited 5G and 4G bandwidth, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Vi also promotes the plan as an alternative for people searching for Netflix with no additional membership fees.

Which Netflix Recharge is better?

The best option depends on how you watch Netflix. Jio's ₹1,299 subscription is suitable for mobile watchers, while the ₹1,799 Jio pack provides Netflix Basic with more daily bandwidth. Vi offers the most affordable prepaid Netflix package at ₹1,198, while Airtel offers an additional choice for existing subscribers.

Before recharging, check the operator's app or website because plan costs, features, availability, and terms are subject to change.