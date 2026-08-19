Uttar Pradesh is moving strongly towards a USD 1 trillion economy, CM Yogi Adityanath said at the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, highlighting infrastructure, industrial growth and good governance as key drivers of its economic expansion.

Uttar Pradesh is moving strongly towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, highlighting the state's advantages in infrastructure, logistics, industrial growth and good governance as key drivers of its economic expansion.

UP aims for USD 1 trillion economy

Addressing UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, CM Adityanath said that the state has continuously improved and stands amongst the country's top three economies. "We are moving strongly towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy," the CM said, stressing, "Uttar Pradesh has the advantage of infrastructure, logistics, industrial growth, and good governance."

Further highlighting the state's economic progress, Adityanath said, "In the past nine years, we have succeeded in tripling Uttar Pradesh's budget, GSDP, and per capita income. Women's workforce participation has also increased more than threefold."

He also highlighted the state's expanding infrastructure, noting that "multimodal logistics and industrial corridors, electronics and semiconductor ecosystems, and data-centre infrastructure are continuously expanding."

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh accounts for 60 per cent of the country's total expressways and has 17 airports, India's largest railway network, metro networks, the country's first Rapid Rail, first inland waterway, two dedicated freight corridors and logistics hubs, providing global-standard connectivity.

Focus on Agriculture and Technology Collaboration

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised leveraging Japanese technology and expertise to benefit Indian farmers at the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026. Pitching Uttar Pradesh as a strong destination for Japanese investment, he said the India-Japan partnership should not be limited to investment, but should extend its benefits to farmers, youth and the rural economy.

Adding to this, he noted, India's vast market, large young population and significant agricultural potential, combined with Japan's technological and industrial expertise, could open new opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Call for Farmer-Centric Technology

Chouhan urged Japanese industries and institutions to develop technologies and machinery that are useful and easily accessible to small and marginal farmers. He said the state has the potential to combine Japan's technological expertise with Uttar Pradesh's talent and market opportunities to create new avenues for employment, innovation and sustainable growth.

However, Chouhan stressed there is a need for technologies that can increase farm productivity, reduce water consumption and production costs, and raise farmers' incomes. The Minister also called for greater participation of rural youth in the agriculture technology ecosystem. He emphasised that closer coordination between agriculture and manufacturing could help develop technologies suited to farmers' needs.

UP-Japan Investment Meet and Bilateral Trade

The UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 is being held from August 18 to 23 across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, with more than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business representatives and policymakers.

Further, bilateral trade between India and Japan stood at around USD 27.5 billion in 2025-26. Exports from Japan to India during this period were USD 21.43 billion and imports were USD 6.04 billion with India ranking 14th in Japan's total trade with 1.75% share, as per government data. (ANI)