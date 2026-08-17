'The Diplomat' season 4, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, is set to release on Netflix on October 15. A new teaser shows Kate and Hal Wyler attempting to mend their relationship after reconciling, teasing 'spicy' fights ahead.

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starrer 'The Diplomat' season 4 has got a release date. The new season will begin streaming on Netflix from October 15, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier on Monday morning, the first teaser for the fourth season was unveiled.

'The Diplomat' Season 4 Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) The teaser finds Kate (Russell) and Hal Wyler (Sewell) working to repair their frayed relationship after the two reconciled, despite spending much of season three in a private divorce, in the season three finale.

"I'm not trying to get out of the marriage; I'm trying to get back in," Kate is heard saying as the trailer opens. She's then shown taking stock of her and Hal's dynamic: "We do high highs and really low lows. The fights are going to be spicy." And Hal suggests he wants things to be different this time: "You can't keep doing this to me." The two are later shown in what looks like a church where Kate is delivering traditional wedding vows, but specifically pledging to stand by Hal for "worse and worse and worse."

Showrunner Teases More Couple Interactions

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May, as The Diplomat was filming its fourth season in Italy (they also shot scenes in New York and the U.K.), showrunner Debora Cahn and the cast promised more interactions between the Penns and the Wylers, including one in Florence with both couples. Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah and Rory Kinnear are also part of the project. Cahn and Russell executive produce with Janice Williams, Alex Graves, Peter Noah and Eli Attie. (ANI)