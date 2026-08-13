Almost two months after its theatrical release, 'Cocktail 2', starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, August 14. The film follows a couple whose relationship is tested on vacation.

Almost two months after its theatrical release, 'Cocktail 2', starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday. Sharing the update, a post on the streaming giant read, "Two's a couple and three's a Cocktail You've got a date Watch Cocktail 2, out 14 August on Netflix."

Cocktail 2: Plot Details

Directed by Homi Adjania, 'Cocktail 2' follows Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.

Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note

On the film's release date, Kriti penned an emotional note expressing gratitude to her team and collaborators. She wrote, "Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail 2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! Homi Adajania, I have loved being your Ally. Thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought I could with this one! She's always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always!"

She also expressed her love for her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, thanking them for making her "journey beautiful." "Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, I'm already missing you guys. Thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!! Luv Ranjan, I fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you've made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted!" wrote Kriti Sanon.

She added, "@santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical! My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever!"

The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. (ANI)