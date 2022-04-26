Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive $42 million if sacked after Elon Musk's takeover

    In November, Agrawal, who had previously served as Twitter's chief technical officer, was named CEO. According to Twitter's proxy, his total remuneration for 2021 was $30.4 million, primarily in stock awards.

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive USD 42 million if sacked after Elon Musk s takeover report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

     Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal would get an estimated $42 million if he were fired within 12 months of a change in power at the social media business, according to media reports. On Monday, entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, thereby terminating the business's existence as a public corporation since 2013.

    Musk stated his dissatisfaction with Twitter's management in a securities filing on April 14. In November, Agrawal, who had previously served as Twitter's chief technical officer, was named CEO. According to Twitter's proxy, his total remuneration for 2021 was $30.4 million, primarily in stock awards.

    Also Read: Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase sparks off Tweetstorm

    Twitter is not the most popular social site — it has more than 217 million daily users, compared to billions for Facebook and Instagram — but it has played a disproportionate role in influencing global narratives. Political leaders have used it as a megaphone, while corporations, celebrities, and others have utilised it to develop their image and brand.

    Musk described free expression as the core of a functional democracy in his response following the Twitter Board's decision. Musk promised to make Twitter better than before, referring to it as a "digital town square" where important issues affecting humanity's future are debated.

    Also Read | Elon Musk strikes $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, wants to make it 'better than ever'

    He promised that additional features will be added to Twitter, such as'making the algorithms open source to promote confidence, combating spambots, and authenticating all people.' Reiterating that the platform has enormous potential, the billionaire stated that he looks forward to working with the firm and the user community to realise Twitter's full potential.

    Also Read: Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Elon Musk expressed his love for Twitter in 2017 and asked how much is it business insider dave smith snt

    When Elon Musk expressed his love for Twitter in 2017 and asked 'how much is it?'

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover - adt

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Amazon Congress party Man United Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more snt

    Amazon, Congress party, Man United... Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more

    Explained What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over-dnm

    Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for taking Twitter back from Wall Street

    'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

    Recent Stories

    football epl Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal snt

    Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal?

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6 12 age group gcw

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard - adt

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon