Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27

Temperatures are dropping, marking the early arrival of winter in Bengal. Northerly winds are blowing, and there's a forecast for rain, especially in the hilly regions of North Bengal and coastal districts of South Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Winter ambiance all around. The temperature is gradually dropping. Winter chills are being felt across West Bengal

article_image2

It can be said that winter has arrived early in Bengal this year. The winter ambiance is already being felt daily

article_image3

Northerly winds are blowing in the morning. The temperature is dropping a little every day. The districts are colder than the city

article_image4

Amidst this ambiance, there's a rain forecast. Low pressure system Fengal is looming in the Bay of Bengal region

article_image5

It is reported that there may be rain in districts amidst this winter ambiance. There is a possibility of rain in all districts of the hilly regions of North Bengal

article_image6

There is a possibility of rain in the coastal districts of South Bengal. Rain will occur in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts of South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday

article_image7

The temperature will drop further this season. The impact of fog will increase. Fog will be dominant in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, and Malda

article_image8

There will be fog in Paschim Bardhman and Purulia of South Bengal. The situation will become normal as the day progresses

article_image9

Today, Kolkata's temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius. The cold will be felt from morning and in the night

article_image10

The temperature is dropping every day. The winter ambiance is being felt everywhere. There is no possibility of rain in Kolkata today

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained anr

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

IMD issues rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts amid Bay of Bengal depression vkp

IMD issues rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts amid Bay of Bengal depression

Muslims should have voting rights says Chandrashekhar swamiji amid Waqf land dispute vkp

‘Muslims should not have voting rights’: Chandrashekhar Swamiji's remark sparks row over Waqf land dispute

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024 check winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle ATG

Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar: 7 actors who stay away from alcohol, smoking to lead healthy lifestyle

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained anr

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: Key terms of the agreement brokered by US explained

Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India's win [WATCH] NTI

Urvashi Rautela’s cryptic post sparks fresh Rishabh Pant link-up rumors after India’s win [WATCH]

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying ATG

Gold Price on November 27: Check 22k, 24k rates before buying

football Champions League round up: Arsenal dominate Sporting, Man City stumble, Barcelona win, Bayern beat PSG & more snt

Champions League round up: Arsenal dominate Sporting, Man City stumble, Barcelona win, Bayern beat PSG & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon