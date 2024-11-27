Kolkata Weather Alert: Low pressure approaches, impact on Bengal? Check forecast for November 27
Temperatures are dropping, marking the early arrival of winter in Bengal. Northerly winds are blowing, and there's a forecast for rain, especially in the hilly regions of North Bengal and coastal districts of South Bengal
Winter ambiance all around. The temperature is gradually dropping. Winter chills are being felt across West Bengal
It can be said that winter has arrived early in Bengal this year. The winter ambiance is already being felt daily
Northerly winds are blowing in the morning. The temperature is dropping a little every day. The districts are colder than the city
Amidst this ambiance, there's a rain forecast. Low pressure system Fengal is looming in the Bay of Bengal region
It is reported that there may be rain in districts amidst this winter ambiance. There is a possibility of rain in all districts of the hilly regions of North Bengal
There is a possibility of rain in the coastal districts of South Bengal. Rain will occur in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts of South Bengal on Saturday and Sunday
The temperature will drop further this season. The impact of fog will increase. Fog will be dominant in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, and Malda
There will be fog in Paschim Bardhman and Purulia of South Bengal. The situation will become normal as the day progresses
Today, Kolkata's temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius. The cold will be felt from morning and in the night
The temperature is dropping every day. The winter ambiance is being felt everywhere. There is no possibility of rain in Kolkata today