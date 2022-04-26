Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase sparks off Tweetstorm

    Many Twitter users are hopeful that Elon Musk would indeed deliver the 'free speech' platform as promised. Some are returning to the platform just because the billionaire bought it.

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal social media reactions
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 4:38 AM IST

    Even though Twitter's run as a public company would run its course when the Tesla founder-CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion deal, many users on the platform are hopeful that he would indeed deliver the 'free speech' platform as promised.

    Also Read: Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 bn deal, make it 'better than ever'

    Calling Twitter the digital town square where matters that are key to the future of humanity are debated, the billionaire -- in a statement released soon after Twitter's Board of Directors unanimously approved his offer -- said that he would want to make the platform better than ever by making the algorithms open-source and enhancing the product with new features.

    Elon's statements sparked off a frenzy on Twitter. Many said they had returned to the micro-blogging site just because the billionaire was purchasing the platform.

    One user hoped that with Elon taking over Twitter, he would eradicate the loopholes that have allowed "digital authoritarians" like Russia, China, UAE, Saudi etc to subvert free public discourse domestically and overseas hunting down and intimidating dissidents, journalists and academics.

    US Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren termed the Twitter-Elon Musk deal as dangerous for the United States democracy. She posted on Twitter, "This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

    Others took the $44 billion buyout in a lighter vein

    And then there were some who did not spare Pakistan either.

    Also Read: Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 4:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 bn deal, make it 'better than ever'

    Motorola Moto G52 launched Know price features and other details gcw

    Motorola Moto G52 launched; Know price, features and other details

    Twitter considering Elon Musk s best and final offer deal to be finalised soon gcw

    Twitter considering Elon Musk's 'best and final' offer, deal to be finalised soon

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched From price to features know it all gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched; From price to features, know it all

    Google Pixel Watch s first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch report gcw

    Google Pixel Watch's first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch

    Recent Stories

    Twitter Elon Musk deal timeline Indian users tweet to Poison Pill

    Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 bn deal, make it 'better than ever'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai against Punjab, Twitter reacts-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai, Twitter reacts

    football epl Won't sell Chelsea for 10 years: Bidders asked to give ownership guarantee snt

    Won't sell Chelsea for 10 years: Bidders asked to give ownership guarantee

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings-Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6000 IPL runs; fans applaud-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6,000 IPL runs; fans applaud

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon