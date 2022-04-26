Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase sparks off Tweetstorm

Many Twitter users are hopeful that Elon Musk would indeed deliver the 'free speech' platform as promised. Some are returning to the platform just because the billionaire bought it.

Even though Twitter's run as a public company would run its course when the Tesla founder-CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion deal, many users on the platform are hopeful that he would indeed deliver the 'free speech' platform as promised.

Also Read: Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 bn deal, make it 'better than ever'

Calling Twitter the digital town square where matters that are key to the future of humanity are debated, the billionaire -- in a statement released soon after Twitter's Board of Directors unanimously approved his offer -- said that he would want to make the platform better than ever by making the algorithms open-source and enhancing the product with new features.

Elon's statements sparked off a frenzy on Twitter. Many said they had returned to the micro-blogging site just because the billionaire was purchasing the platform.

One user hoped that with Elon taking over Twitter, he would eradicate the loopholes that have allowed "digital authoritarians" like Russia, China, UAE, Saudi etc to subvert free public discourse domestically and overseas hunting down and intimidating dissidents, journalists and academics.

US Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren termed the Twitter-Elon Musk deal as dangerous for the United States democracy. She posted on Twitter, "This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

Others took the $44 billion buyout in a lighter vein

And then there were some who did not spare Pakistan either.

Also Read: Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days