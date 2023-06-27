TikTok rival Chingari reacts after reports accused app of selling explicit content

The short-video making app said the claim about Chingari’s pivot paid live 1-on-1 calls between creators and users is baseless. In a statement, the company said that Chingari Private Call is a feature of Chingari that allows users to interact 1:1 using video mode.

Chingari, a short-video creation app, has issued a statement in a response to claims that they were creating an adult entertainment app through their paid 1-on-1 video call feature. The company stated on Monday that these claims are completely unfounded.

The report focused on Chingari's transition to "18+ content with paid live 1-on-1 calls between creators and users." Additionally, it contained job postings that promised considerable pay to authors. The report also called attention to a number of social media adverts and videos that offered viewers provocative promises.

Chingari emphasised in a statement that their Private Call function just enables users to communicate with one another in video mode. During the live stream, viewers may take part by leaving comments, asking questions, and sending virtual gifts. Creators have the chance to monetize their material thanks to this function. The platform firmly denied the claim that Chingari had solely pivoted to the paid live 1-on-1 call feature.

"The stream is interactive, allowing viewers to post comments, ask questions, and offer virtual presents. It allowed creators to earn money from their labour. The assertion that 'Chingari's pivot paid live 1-on-1 calls between creators and users' is baseless," according to the business.

The Private Call function is just one element of Chingari's software, they emphasised. They said that this function was included since consumers couldn't directly contact their favourite authors on any other well-known site. The business also promised customers that they have a team of moderators and a powerful artificial intelligence-based methodology in place to find and monitor any Not Safe for Work (NSFW) content.

“We at Chingari take the concern around NSFW content very seriously. Being a community-driven platform, we are open to feedback and suggestions,” it added.

