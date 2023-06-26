Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bank holidays in July: THESE dates banks will be closed; Here's a full list

    Bank holidays in July: Public and private sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in July due to different festivals being celebrated in particular states. Banks will remain closed in numerous states due to occasions like Ker Puja, Muharram and Ashoora.

    Bank holidays in July THESE dates banks will be closed Here is a full list gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    The schedule of bank holidays for July 2023 has been made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will be closed in several states during the month of July in addition to the usual weekends because of events like Ker Puja, Muharram, and Ashoora. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks will be closed on all national holidays, with certain state-specific regional holidays. Local state administrations determine regional holidays. 

    The three types of holidays—"Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act," "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday," and "Banks' Closing of Accounts"—come into force on certain dates.

    Here's a complete schedule of banks being closed: 

    July 2, 2023: Sunday
    July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- (Only in Jammu and Srinagar)
    July 6, 2023: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day- (Only in Mizoram)

    July 8, 2023: Second Saturday
    July 9, 2023: Sunday

    July 11, 2023: Ker Puja (Only in Tripura)
    July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti (Only in Sikkim)
    July 16, 2023: Sunday

    July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day (Only in Meghalaya)
    July 21, 2023: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Only in Sikkim)

    July 22, 2023: Fourth Saturday
    July 23, 2023: Sunday

    July 28, 2023: Ashoora (Only in Jammu and Kashmir)
    July 29, 2023: Muharram 
    July 30, 2023: Sunday

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

    New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

    BYJU crisis CEO Raveendran admits past mistakes FY 2022 audit to be completed by September gcw

    BYJU's crisis: CEO Raveendran admits past mistakes, FY 2022 audit to be completed by September

    Petrol diesel price today, 26 June: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

    India reopens its markets for eight US products; retaliatory customs duties to go

    India to reopen its markets for eight US products; retaliatory customs duties to go

    Petrol diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023 AJR

    Petrol, diesel price today: Check latest rates in your city on June 25, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif 10 of Salman Khan's unlucky love

    Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: 10 of Salman Khan's unlucky love

    Electricity to get costlier in Delhi, power bills set to rise by 8 per cent

    Electricity to get costlier in Delhi, power bills set to rise by 8%

    Yuzvendra Chahal credits Chess for teaching him patience in Cricket osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal credits Chess for teaching him patience in Cricket

    Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 tasty foods to enjoy monsoons vma

    Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 tasty foods to enjoy monsoons

    New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

    New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon