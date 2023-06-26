Bank holidays in July: THESE dates banks will be closed; Here's a full list

Bank holidays in July: Public and private sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in July due to different festivals being celebrated in particular states. Banks will remain closed in numerous states due to occasions like Ker Puja, Muharram and Ashoora.

The schedule of bank holidays for July 2023 has been made public by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will be closed in several states during the month of July in addition to the usual weekends because of events like Ker Puja, Muharram, and Ashoora. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks will be closed on all national holidays, with certain state-specific regional holidays. Local state administrations determine regional holidays.

The three types of holidays—"Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act," "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday," and "Banks' Closing of Accounts"—come into force on certain dates.

Here's a complete schedule of banks being closed:

July 2, 2023: Sunday

July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- (Only in Jammu and Srinagar)

July 6, 2023: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day- (Only in Mizoram)

July 8, 2023: Second Saturday

July 9, 2023: Sunday

July 11, 2023: Ker Puja (Only in Tripura)

July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti (Only in Sikkim)

July 16, 2023: Sunday

July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day (Only in Meghalaya)

July 21, 2023: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Only in Sikkim)

July 22, 2023: Fourth Saturday

July 23, 2023: Sunday

July 28, 2023: Ashoora (Only in Jammu and Kashmir)

July 29, 2023: Muharram

July 30, 2023: Sunday