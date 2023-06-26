New UDAN: Spicejet to operate Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector; check flight time

The newly introduced flight service will run on a daily basis along the designated route, providing a significant boost to the tourism industry of both states. Departing from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International in Kolkata at 6 am, the aircraft is scheduled to arrive at Tezpur Airport by 7:30 am.

In a bid to enhance aerial connectivity in the North-Eastern Region, private airline Spicejet has commenced its flight operations on the Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector. The new route has been added under the civil aviation ministry's Regional Connectivity Scheme as part Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) plan/

This new flight service will operate daily on the specified route and will boost the tourism industry of both states. The aircraft will depart from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 6 am and will arrive at Tezpur Airport by 7:30 am.

What is the UDAN scheme?

The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme is an initiative launched by the Government of India in 2016 to enhance regional connectivity by making air travel affordable and accessible to the common citizens of the country. The scheme aims to develop and operationalize unused or underutilized airports and airstrips in remote and regional areas, promoting economic growth, tourism, and overall development in those regions.

Under the UDAN scheme, airline operators are encouraged to operate flights on underserved and unserved routes, connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities, remote areas, and tourist destinations. The government provides various incentives to airlines, including viability gap funding (VGF), in which the government subsidizes a portion of the airline's operating cost on such routes to ensure the viability of operations.

The scheme focuses on affordability by capping the airfare for a certain number of seats on each flight at a fixed rate of Rs 2,500 per hour of flying. This makes air travel more accessible to a larger section of the population, including people from economically weaker sections, students, and tourists.

The UDAN scheme has helped in improving regional connectivity, stimulating economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and boosting tourism in previously underserved areas of India. It has played a significant role in expanding the country's aviation network and bridging the gap between different regions.