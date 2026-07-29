Texmaco Rail, Touax, and TrinityRail have formed a JV to invest Rs 1,800 crore in 100 new rakes over 3-5 years, aiming to scale up railcar leasing and support India's growing freight ecosystem with modern rolling stock.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, Touax Group and TrinityRail Global have joined hands to scale up railcar leasing in India, with the expanded joint venture planning to invest around Rs 1,800 crore in 100 new rakes over the next three to five years. The partnership brings together Indian manufacturing capabilities, European leasing and asset management expertise, and North American rail engineering capabilities under Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited (TTRL).

Expanded Joint Venture Details

Under the new structure, Texmaco and Touax will each hold a 34 per cent stake in TTRL, while TrinityRail, a subsidiary of Trinity Industries, will hold the remaining 32 per cent. The partners said the joint venture will focus on introducing best-in-class rolling stock, reducing maintenance costs, improving asset utilisation and shortening production timelines. The platform will cover a broad range of activities, including railcar design, manufacturing, financing, leasing, maintenance, lifecycle engineering and asset management.

A Future-Ready Rail Freight Ecosystem

Saroj Kumar Poddar, Chairman of Texmaco Rail & Engineering and Adventz Group, said the partnership marks a significant step towards building a future-ready rail freight ecosystem in India. "By bringing together India's manufacturing excellence, Europe's leadership in leasing and asset management, and North America's advanced rail engineering capabilities, we are creating an integrated platform," Poddar said.

Supporting India's Freight Growth

The collaboration comes as India seeks to increase the share of railways in freight movement from 27 per cent to 45 per cent under the National Rail Plan. Touax Group CEO Fabrice Walewski said the planned investment in 100 rakes would support the country's growing freight ecosystem and bring greater capacity and flexibility to the market. "Leasing has transformed transportation industries worldwide, and we believe it can play a pivotal role in strengthening India's railway sector," Walewski said.

TrinityRail Chief Investment Officer Patrick Hurst said India represents one of the most significant rail freight growth opportunities globally. He said TrinityRail would bring its experience in wagon design, lifecycle optimisation, maintenance, financing and technology-enabled asset management to the Indian market.

Leveraging National Infrastructure Initiatives

The joint venture is also expected to benefit from infrastructure initiatives including PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy and the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors, which are supporting demand for modern and capital-efficient freight transportation solutions. The partners said the expanded platform would help develop a stronger railcar leasing ecosystem while supporting more efficient, cost-effective and sustainable freight movement in India. (ANI)