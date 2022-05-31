Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung tops its highest global smartphone market share in 5 years

    For the first time since 2017, Samsung has achieved this level of domination in the smartphone industry. According to Counterpoint Research, the corporation now has a 24 percent market share. Samsung has a 25 percent market share in 2017.

    Samsung tops its highest global smartphone market share in 5 years gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    In the last five years, Samsung has achieved its largest worldwide smartphone market share. This comes after Samsung reclaimed the top rank as the best-selling smartphone brand in the first quarter of 2022, with a market share of around 24 percent.

    Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, as well as the company's low budget and mid-range smartphones, were the primary reasons for the company's success. For the first time since 2017, Samsung has achieved this level of domination in the smartphone industry. According to Counterpoint Research, the corporation now has a 24 percent market share. Samsung has a 25 percent market share in 2017.

    Also Read | Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech

    While Samsung has a 24 per cent market share, Apple has a 15 per cent share, and Xiaomi, the second-largest Android, has a 12 per cent market share in Q1 2022.

    This comes only one day after Samsung announced a reduction in smartphone output. Due to a variety of issues, the corporation is cutting manufacturing by around 30 million units. According to a report in South Korea's Maeil Business News, Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer, would reduce manufacturing by 30 million devices in 2022. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is abandoning plans to produce 20 million more iPhone devices in 2022.

    The cause for Samsung's production cutback is mostly due to COVID-19-related delays and supply chain restrictions. Aside from that, the continued component scarcity and the Ukrainian conflict are cited as factors for Samsung's stated reduction in smartphone output.

    Also Read | Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display

    This comes shortly after the South Korean conglomerate announced its intention to abandon the feature phone market by the end of 2022. According to a recent ET story, Dixon will build Samsung's final batch of feature phones in December of this year. Following that, the business would no longer manufacture feature phones in India.

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DGCA fines SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here - adt

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here

    Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    Here is how much Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is earning after 88 per cent hike gcw

    Here's how much Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is earning after 88% hike

    Tomatoes cost Rs 80 per Kg in Delhi other vegetables 50 per cent costlier Here s why gcw

    Tomatoes cost Rs 80/Kg in Delhi, other vegetables 50% costlier; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Class 10th result to be out on June 3 Here s how to check your scorecard gcw

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Class 10th result to be out on June 3; Here's how to check your scorecard

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand - adt

    Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook-krn

    Los Angeles Lakers expected to keep Russell Westbrook

    iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always On Display feature with iOS 16 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3-4 Results: Vote count, winners list and more

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon