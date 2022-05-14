Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech

"We envisage that 6G will enable ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity," Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research, said during his address.

Samsung Electronics conducted its inaugural 6G event, bringing together experts from academia and business to explore the future of communications technologies in an effort to lead 6G research, development, and standardisation. The forum, headlined 'The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All,' featured presentations and discussions by worldwide industry leaders on 6G air interface and AI-based intelligent networks for 6G.

While 5G communication networks are still being commercialised throughout the world, and consumers frequently complain about quality and speed, Seung said it was time to start planning for 6G, according to Yonhap news agency.

"Shaping 6G will take several years, as we have seen with past generations, and will involve a great deal of debate and collaboration among industrial and academic actors," he added.

Earlier this month, Samsung published a white paper outlining its vision for 6G, which it describes as "ultra-wideband, ultra-low latency, ultra-intelligence, and hyper-spatialisation" and strategies for securing global frequency bands for 6G. While 6G technologies are still in their early stages, Samsung Research America Senior Vice President Charlie Zhang stated that "a few promising avenues are taking shape and gathering momentum in academics and industry alike."

Samsung Research, which established a 6G research team in 2019, stated that 6G technology will enable completely immersive extended reality, high-fidelity mobile holograms, and digital duplicates, as seen in science fiction films. It also predicted that the performance of telecommunications networks will significantly improve. Users will also be able to have connected experiences at any time and from any location.

The South Korean IT behemoth has been focusing on creating worldwide unifying standards for mobile communications. In April 2019, it was one of the first to commercialise 5G. It projected 6G standardisation to occur around 2025, ushering in the hyper-connected future by improving communication speed and allowing mobile-based virtual reality experiences.

