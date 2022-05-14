Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung holds 1st-ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech

    "We envisage that 6G will enable ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity," Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research, said during his address.

    Samsung holds 1st ever 6G forum to discuss next gen communications tech gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 14, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    Samsung Electronics conducted its inaugural 6G event, bringing together experts from academia and business to explore the future of communications technologies in an effort to lead 6G research, development, and standardisation. The forum, headlined 'The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All,' featured presentations and discussions by worldwide industry leaders on 6G air interface and AI-based intelligent networks for 6G.

    "We envisage that 6G will enable ultimate experiences for humans and everything through the next level of hyper-connectivity," Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research, said during his address.

    While 5G communication networks are still being commercialised throughout the world, and consumers frequently complain about quality and speed, Seung said it was time to start planning for 6G, according to Yonhap news agency.

    Also Read | Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display

    "Shaping 6G will take several years, as we have seen with past generations, and will involve a great deal of debate and collaboration among industrial and academic actors," he added.

    Earlier this month, Samsung published a white paper outlining its vision for 6G, which it describes as "ultra-wideband, ultra-low latency, ultra-intelligence, and hyper-spatialisation" and strategies for securing global frequency bands for 6G. While 6G technologies are still in their early stages, Samsung Research America Senior Vice President Charlie Zhang stated that "a few promising avenues are taking shape and gathering momentum in academics and industry alike."

    Samsung Research, which established a 6G research team in 2019, stated that 6G technology will enable completely immersive extended reality, high-fidelity mobile holograms, and digital duplicates, as seen in science fiction films. It also predicted that the performance of telecommunications networks will significantly improve. Users will also be able to have connected experiences at any time and from any location.

    Also Read | Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple, company likely working on 12 Pro Max

    The South Korean IT behemoth has been focusing on creating worldwide unifying standards for mobile communications. In April 2019, it was one of the first to commercialise 5G. It projected 6G standardisation to occur around 2025, ushering in the hyper-connected future by improving communication speed and allowing mobile-based virtual reality experiences.

    Also Read | Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to protect yourself from lethal Google Chrome bugs gcw

    How to protect yourself from lethal Google Chrome bugs

    1600 feet asteroid bigger than Empire State Building heading towards Earth NASA gcw

    1,600-feet asteroid, bigger than Empire State Building, heading towards Earth

    OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced Know expected price features and more gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India announced; Know expected price, features and more

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation gcw

    Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation

    Astronomers reveal first image of black hole of our Milky Way

    This is how black hole of our Milky Way looks like

    Recent Stories

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals snt

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Day 1 Ranveer Singh film performs worse than Lootera Kill Dil drb

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s film performs worse than Lootera, Kill Dil

    Delhi Mundka Fire At least 27 dead death toll likely to rise owners arrested gcw

    Massive fire in Delhi's Mundaka, 27 dead; many jumped out of windows using ropes

    India bans wheat export with immediate effect to control inflation gcw

    India bans wheat export with immediate effect to control inflation

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be announced today, Know details - adt

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be announced today, Know where, how to check

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon