    Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display

    Samsung is also developing a smartphone that folds and unfolds in both directions. The three display parts of the foldable phone will be supported by two hinges. When completely unfolded, the dual-fold smartphone may be utilised as a tablet.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 3:32 PM IST

    Samsung has patented a breakthrough flexible smartphone with a flexible sliding display that wraps around the device itself, reported the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) website. According to the patent description, the gadget will contain a flexible display that looks to be an extension of the primary display that reaches all the way up to the centre of the rear panel sideways. The flexible display will be slidably adjusted, according to MySmartPrice.

    The photographs show a back camera and a front-facing selfie camera on the phone. Surprisingly, the back camera may also be utilised to take selfies. Furthermore, the front of the smartphone will have a curved edge display that extends to cover a portion of the rear cover.

    Samsung is also developing a smartphone that folds and unfolds in both directions. The three display parts of the foldable phone will be supported by two hinges. When completely unfolded, the dual-fold smartphone may be utilised as a tablet.

    The smartphone includes three foldable screens, one of which folds inside and the other outwards to form a Z-shaped design. According to the patent, Samsung's dual-fold smartphone will also support the S Pen and contain an HDMI connection. Samsung is also expected to release its next-generation Fold4 in Q3 2022, with an enhanced under display camera (UDC) on both the internal and exterior screens. The whole primary camera configuration on the Galaxy Z Fold4 is also receiving an update, putting it up to pace with the current flagship's camera quality. The forthcoming Fold 4 is also likely to include a hinge that will help to minimise weight. The redesigned hinge will also provide increased water resistance and dust resistance.

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
