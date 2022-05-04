Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a revision of the repo rate. The rate has been hiked by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent.

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a revision of the repo rate. The key lending rate has been hiked by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent. This is the first hike in the Repo rate since August 2018.

    The RBI governor informed that the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank had unanimously voted to increase the repo rate by 40 basis points with immediate effect.

    Shaktikanta Das, while making a media statement, said that the Indian economy had shown resilience -- thanks to favourable policies -- despite the inflationary pressures.

    He further said that the MPC had to ensure both conventional and unconventional tools to support growth considering that shortages and volatility in commodity and financial markets were becoming more acute.

    The RBI governor further announced that the Cash Reserve Ration was being hiked by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent in order to withdraw excess liquidity. The CRR hike, effective from midnight of May 21, will lead to a withdrawal of Rs 87,000 crore. 

    Das said that there was a sharp acceleration in CPI inflation in March 2022 at 7 per cent, which was driven especially by food inflation. 

    Out of the 12 food sub-groups, nine had witnessed an increase in inflation in March, Das noted, adding that the persistence of food price pressures was observed from the high-frequency price indicators for April.

    As the war between Russia-Ukraine draws on and global sanctions on Russia intensify, persistent inflation is becoming more acute, Das said. 

    Despite the prevailing global scenario, the RBI governor informed that the country's foreign exchange reserves remained high at over $600 billion and that the country was maintaining a low debt-to-GDP ratio.

    Also Read: Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year

    Also Read: Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year gcw

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors gcw

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retail investors?

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Recent Stories

    International Cricket Council, ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests-ayh

    ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts - adt

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts

    UK ranks fourth for having most obese adults in Europe reveals WHO study gcw

    UK on course to be most obese nation in Europe: WHO study

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon