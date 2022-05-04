Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year

    Last April, during a strong market for podcasting and audio in general, Facebook unveiled a number of audio initiatives. However, according to report, the company's enthusiasm has waned and it is now focusing on other efforts, which has disappointed several suppliers.

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published May 4, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    Facebook is withdrawing podcasts and expects to remove them entirely from the social-media service beginning June 3. According to a message emailed to partners, Facebook, a subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc., will cease allowing users to add podcasts to the service starting this week. It will phase out its short-form audio product Soundbites as well as its central audio hub.

    Last April, during a strong market for podcasting and audio in general, Facebook unveiled a number of audio initiatives. However, according to report, the company's enthusiasm has waned and it is now focusing on other efforts, which has disappointed several suppliers.

    "We're continuously assessing the things we offer so we can focus on the most important experiences," a Meta representative said in an email. The speaker went on to say that they didn't have a precise date for when Soundbites and the audio hub will close, but that it would be in the "coming weeks."

    Also Read | Meta to open its first retail store on May 9, to highlight metaverse-related products

    In the email to partners, Facebook stated that it does not intend to notify users that podcasts would no longer be available, leaving it up to the publishers to determine how to convey that information. Users will be able to go live with simply audio or audio plus video thanks to the integration of Live Audio Rooms into Facebook Live.

    In recent years, the podcast market has become increasingly crowded. Spotify Technology SA has licenced successful shows as well as bought businesses. Amazon.com Inc. bought the Wondery podcast network as well as a hosting platform. Last year, the live audio platform Clubhouse was valued at over $4 billion, and every internet firm wanted to replicate its services.

    That made Facebook's entry appear unavoidable, but a year later, the platform and its parent company Meta are taking a different path.

    Also Read | Facebook parent Meta to build world’s fastest supercomputer to process data

    To compete with TikTok, the firm changed its name to Meta to underline its goal in establishing the metaverse. It is also pushing users into short-form movies called Reels.

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retain investors gcw

    Why is LIC keeping IPO open on Saturday for retail investors?

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Google to offer USD 100000 for free online course to any US business gcw

    Google to offer $100,000 for free online course to any US business

    Recent Stories

    Major Trailer Adivi Sesh film trailer will release on this date drb

    Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh’s film trailer will release on this date

    Mandira Bedi trolled for wearing bikini and posing with a male friend (Pictures) RBA

    Mandira Bedi trolled for wearing bikini and posing with a male friend (Pictures)

    football Champions League LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years snt

    Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35513 here s how you can buy one gcw

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon