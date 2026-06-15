During the Bharat Innovates 2026 summit in Nice, PM Narendra Modi and Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis discussed the brand's name. PM Modi offered a philosophical take, interpreting 'nothing' as a state of 'infinite potential' or 'everything'.

A unique meeting of minds took place at the "Bharat Innovates 2026" summit in Nice, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of the tech firm Nothing, engaged in a conversation that bridged the gap between modern entrepreneurship and ancient philosophy. Evangelidis shared the highlight of his interaction on X, recounting how the Prime Minister inquired about the origin of his brand's distinctive name. While the question is one the company has faced countless times, Evangelidis noted that this particular instance felt "special." He said, "During a conversation with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, he asked me about the story behind the name Nothing. It's a question we've been asked countless times since starting the company, but this time was special."

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PM Modi's Philosophical Interpretation

In a profound response, PM Modi reflected on Indian philosophical thought, interpreting the concept of "nothing" not as an absence, but as a state of "infinite potential"--the essence of "everything." "Everything" - a state of infinite potential. This will stay with me... Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister, for the conversation, and congratulations to the @BharatInnov2026 team for bringing together such an extraordinary group of people and showcasing Indian excellence and innovation. As a company that has made India one of its most important markets and manufacturing hubs, we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead!" he added.

Bharat Innovates 2026 Summit

The exchange occurred during the prestigious Bharat Innovates 2026 event, a three-day summit jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Held at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, the event served as a platform for deep-tech start-ups, researchers, and global investors. During his address, Prime Minister Modi set a visionary tone for the attendees, urging them to prioritise human-centric development. He emphasised that the value of a start-up should not be measured solely by its market valuation, but by the tangible impact it has on humanity.

"He invited the audience to join hands with India to co-create the next chapter of global innovation," a government statement noted.

Nothing's Commitment to India

For Nothing, the encounter served to reaffirm its deep-rooted commitment to the Indian market. Evangelidis lauded India's role as one of the company's most significant hubs for both manufacturing and consumer engagement. "As a company that has made India one of its most important markets and manufacturing hubs, we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead!" Evangelidis added, praising the event organisers for their success in showcasing the best of Indian excellence and innovation on a global stage. (ANI)