Over 450 exhibitors are showcasing 10,000+ products at the 23rd PharmaTech & LabTech Expo in Gandhinagar. The three-day event features a new startup pavilion and is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors from the pharma ecosystem.

More than 450 exhibitors showcasing over 10,000 pharmaceutical and laboratory products are participating in the 23rd PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo in Gandhinagar, with the three-day event also featuring a new startup pavilion to promote emerging companies in the sector.

The exhibition, being held at the Helipad Exhibition Ground from August 20 to 22, brings together companies displaying pharmaceutical machinery, laboratory and analytical equipment, packaging technologies, formulations, nutraceutical products and other manufacturing solutions.

A Platform for the Entire Pharma Ecosystem

The event is organised by PharmaTechnologyIndex.com Pvt. Ltd. in association with the Drug Marketing & Manufacturing Association (DMMA), and is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors from the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem. Aarjav Shah, CEO of PharmaTechnologyIndex.com Pvt. Ltd., told ANI that the exhibition brings different parts of the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem together at one platform.

"From Pharma Tech Expo, we organise India's largest pharma and lab exhibition. This is our 23rd edition. Pharma machinery, lab equipment, packaging equipment, formulations, Nutraceutical companies and pump valve pipes and fittings companies are participating here," Shah said.

Startup Pavilion and New Innovations

He said the event is showcasing new technologies and innovations, while the Startup Pavilion, being organised for the first time with iHub, Government of Gujarat, is aimed at promoting startups in the sector.

"You will get more than 450 exhibitors in three days. You will get more than 10,000 products to see. Pharma, Cosmetic or Nutra, any company, you will get A to Z related products of their plant on the same platform," Shah said.

Seminars and Strategic Discussions

The exhibition is being held alongside the Contract Manufacturing Expo and Raw & Packaging Material Expo, covering areas ranging from raw materials and contract manufacturing to laboratory equipment and packaging.

Focus on Quality Control and EU Collaboration

Industry-focused seminars are also being held during the event. Discussions on August 20 include strategies to control the flow of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs and a session on pharmaceutical companies' growing interest in accessing capital markets. A seminar on August 21, organised in association with The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, will focus on opportunities for collaboration between India and the European Union in pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.

Driving Growth Through Innovation

Shah said research and innovation remain central to the sector's development as companies work towards developing new medicines and technologies. "Research and innovation is the most important part. Innovations are always based on research," he said.

The event is expected to provide a platform for manufacturers, exporters, technology providers and pharmaceutical companies to explore new technologies and business opportunities across the pharmaceutical manufacturing value chain. (ANI)