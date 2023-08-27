Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check fuel rates in Hyderabad, Patna and other cities

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Petrol-diesel prices are released every day by the oil marketing companies at 6 a.m. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country barring a few cities where some minor fluctuations have been noticed.

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today: The government oil companies have updated the prices of petrol and diesel, providing ongoing relief for vehicle owners. On Sunday, August 27, prices have remained stable in major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. BPCL, Indian Oil, and HPCL have not made any changes to the prices of petrol and diesel. Minor variations were seen in some cities.

    The price of crude oil has remained unaffected due to the closure of the commodity market. Brent crude is holding steady at $84.48 per barrel, while WTI crude stands at $79.83 per barrel. Crude oil has remained within a narrow price range for nearly a month.

    Let us take a look at fuel prices in some cities:

    Delhi
    Petrol: 96.72    
    Diesel: 89.62

    Chennai    
    Petrol: 102.63    
    Diesel: 94.24

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: 106.03    
    Diesel: 92.76

    Noida    
    Petrol: 97.00
    Diesel: 90.14

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: 96.47    
    Diesel: 89.66

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: 101.94    
    Diesel: 87.89

    Varanasi    
    Petrol: 96.68    
    Diesel: 89.87

    Jaipur    
    Petrol: 108.48    
    Diesel: 93.72

    Chandigarh 
    Petrol: 96.20    
    Diesel: 84.26

    Hyderabad
    Petrol: 96.47    
    Diesel: 89.66

    Each day at 6 am, oil companies release the prices of petrol and diesel. These prices include transportation costs, dealer commissions, and taxes imposed by both the central and state governments, resulting in variations in rates across different cities.

    State-owned oil companies offer customers the convenience of checking petrol and diesel prices via SMS. To inquire about HPCL prices, customers can send "HPPRICE <dealer code>" to 9222201122. For Indian Oil prices, customers should send "RSP<dealer code>" to 9224992249. Similarly, to obtain the consumer price of HPCL, send "HPPRICE <dealer code>" to 9222201122. You will receive the latest rate information within minutes.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
