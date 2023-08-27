Petrol Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check fuel rates in Hyderabad, Patna and other cities

Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Petrol-diesel prices are released every day by the oil marketing companies at 6 a.m. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel across the country barring a few cities where some minor fluctuations have been noticed.

The price of crude oil has remained unaffected due to the closure of the commodity market. Brent crude is holding steady at $84.48 per barrel, while WTI crude stands at $79.83 per barrel. Crude oil has remained within a narrow price range for nearly a month.

Let us take a look at fuel prices in some cities:

Delhi

Petrol: 96.72

Diesel: 89.62

Chennai

Petrol: 102.63

Diesel: 94.24

Kolkata

Petrol: 106.03

Diesel: 92.76

Noida

Petrol: 97.00

Diesel: 90.14

Lucknow

Petrol: 96.47

Diesel: 89.66

Bengaluru

Petrol: 101.94

Diesel: 87.89

Varanasi

Petrol: 96.68

Diesel: 89.87

Jaipur

Petrol: 108.48

Diesel: 93.72

Chandigarh

Petrol: 96.20

Diesel: 84.26

Hyderabad

Petrol: 96.47

Diesel: 89.66

Each day at 6 am, oil companies release the prices of petrol and diesel. These prices include transportation costs, dealer commissions, and taxes imposed by both the central and state governments, resulting in variations in rates across different cities.

State-owned oil companies offer customers the convenience of checking petrol and diesel prices via SMS. To inquire about HPCL prices, customers can send "HPPRICE <dealer code>" to 9222201122. For Indian Oil prices, customers should send "RSP<dealer code>" to 9224992249. Similarly, to obtain the consumer price of HPCL, send "HPPRICE <dealer code>" to 9222201122. You will receive the latest rate information within minutes.

