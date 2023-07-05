Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 5, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol, diesel rates on July 5: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

    Petrol diesel prices on July 5 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Based on the prices of crude oil in the international market, the latest rates of petrol and diesel are updated by the Indian oil companies every morning at 6 am. For more than a year, the country's oil prices have been steady. However, the cost of gasoline and diesel varies in different places as a result of the state tax. Before purchasing petrol and diesel in such a case, it is preferable to double-check the most recent costs. 

    In the country’s capital Delhi today (Wednesday), on July 5 also, the price of one litre of petrol remains at Rs.96.72 and the price of one litre of diesel remains at Rs.89.62. Along with this, talking about the country’s financial capital Mumbai, petrol is stable here at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. At the same time, the price of petrol in Chennai remains at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

    Bengaluru    
    Petrol: Rs 101.94    
    Diesel: Rs 87.89

    Chandigarh    
    Petrol: Rs 96.20    
    Diesel: Rs 84.26

    Chennai    
    Petrol: Rs 102.86    
    Diesel: Rs 94.46

    Gurugram    
    Petrol: Rs 96.84    
    Diesel: Rs 89.72

    Kolkata    
    Petrol: Rs 106.03    
    Diesel: Rs 92.76

    Lucknow    
    Petrol: Rs 96.56    
    Diesel: Rs 89.75

    Mumbai    
    Petrol: Rs 106.31    
    Diesel: Rs 94.27

    New Delhi    
    Petrol: Rs 96.72    
    Diesel: Rs 89.62

    Noida    
    Petrol: Rs 96.65    
    Diesel: Rs 89.82

    Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of petrol and diesel. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Why Saudi Arabia's oil production cuts are a risky gamble

    Petrol diesel prices on July 4 2023 Check fuel rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 4, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    76 per cent of Rs 2000 notes in circulation have returned to banks announces RBI gcw

    76% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation have returned to banks, announces RBI

    Petrol diesel prices on July 3 2023 Check rates in Mumbai Delhi and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on July 3, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Petrol diesel fresh prices on July 2, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel fresh prices on July 2, 2023: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    Recent Stories

    Weather update Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai gcw

    Weather update: Fresh spell of monsoon showers likely in Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai

    Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with superstar and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Read report RBA

    Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with star and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Report

    Maamannan Rajinikanth meets Mari Selvaraj; applauds Udhayanidhi Stalin's socio-political drama RBA

    Maamannan: Rajinikanth meets Mari Selvaraj; applauds Udhayanidhi Stalin's socio-political drama

    Kerala news LIVE 5 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain batters Kerala; Orange alert in 12 districts today

    Shah Rukh Khan is back from US amid news of injury; shuts down rumours of surgery RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan is back from US amid news of injury; shuts down rumours of surgery

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon