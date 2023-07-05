Petrol, diesel prices on July 5, 2023: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Based on the prices of crude oil in the international market, the latest rates of petrol and diesel are updated by the Indian oil companies every morning at 6 am. For more than a year, the country's oil prices have been steady. However, the cost of gasoline and diesel varies in different places as a result of the state tax. Before purchasing petrol and diesel in such a case, it is preferable to double-check the most recent costs.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89



Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26



Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46



Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72



Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76



Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.56

Diesel: Rs 89.75



Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27



New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62



Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Additionally, SMS may be used to find out the daily price of petrol and diesel. consumers of Indian Oil may obtain information by texting RSP and their city code to 9224992249, while consumers of BPCL can get information by sending an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9223112222. However, HPCL customers may find out the price by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122 along with their city code.