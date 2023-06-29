Petrol, Diesel Price Today, June 29: Check cost per litre in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, June 29: In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.60, while diesel in the National Capital is retailing at Rs 89.82 per litre on Thursday. Check cost per litre in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Thursday (June 29) across the national capital, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. The fresh rates of petrol and diesel will be announced at 6 am on the day. However, these prices vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Uttar Pradesh, petrol and diesel became costlier by 36 paise. In West Bengal, the price of petrol was increased by 44 paise and that of diesel by 41 paise. Petrol-diesel has also become costlier in Maharashtra and Jammu-Kashmir.

WATCH: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Vaishali, third incident this month

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 29, 2023:

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 101.94

Diesel - Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol - Rs 96.92

Diesel - Rs 90.08

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.63

Diesel - Rs 94.24

Patna

Petrol - Rs 107.48

Diesel - Rs 94.26

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.56

Diesel - Rs 89.75

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.03

Diesel - Rs 92.76

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 106.31

Diesel - Rs 94.27

Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police file 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India, determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.