WATCH: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Vaishali, third incident this month

A four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, had also collapsed earlier this month. The under-construction bridge, built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, over the Ganges connected Bhagalpur district to Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria. A portion of this bridge had collapsed on April 30 last year as well.

In another incident of bridge collapse, a portion of temporary bridge built on river Ganges in Bihar's Vaishali was on Wednesday (June 28) washed away due to strong winds . The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali district headquarters. This is the third such incident in the state within a month.

This comes days after a span of a 100-meter under-construction bridge over Mechi river on a-94-long stretch on NH-327 E between Galgaliya in Kishanganj and Araria had collapsed at Gorichak in Kishanganj.

"This is not the first time that the bridge collapsed. In the past too, I had asked for an investigation into why the incident happened. I have also asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible," chief minister Nitish Kumar had said when the bridge collapsed earlier this month.

On Monday, four persons including two engineers and two project managers were suspended by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) a day after a span of a 100-meter under-construction bridge over Mechi River had collapsed at Gorichak in Bihar's Kishanganj.

Confirming the action, Regional officer (NHAI) Abdhesh Kumar said that four including two engineers team leader and bridge engineer of independent engineer, M/s Chaitanya Project Consultancy Pvt Ltd RN Jha and Mukesh Kumar respectively have been suspended.

"Besides senior project manager and deputy project manager (structure) of Concessionaire, M/s GR Galgaliya Bahadurganj Highway private limited Ram Gopal Rana and Shailesh Kumar respectively have also been suspended," he said.