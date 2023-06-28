Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Vaishali, third incident this month

    A four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, had also collapsed earlier this month. The under-construction bridge, built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, over the Ganges connected Bhagalpur district to Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria. A portion of this bridge had collapsed on April 30 last year as well.

    Bihar Under construction bridge collapses in Vaishali, third incident this month AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    In another incident of bridge collapse, a portion of temporary bridge built on river Ganges in Bihar's Vaishali was on Wednesday (June 28) washed away due to strong winds . The bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali district headquarters. This is the third such incident in the state within a month.

    This comes days after a span of a 100-meter under-construction bridge over Mechi river on a-94-long stretch on NH-327 E between Galgaliya in Kishanganj and Araria had collapsed at Gorichak in Kishanganj.

    Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police file 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil

    Moreover, a four-lane road bridge, which was being under construction, had also collapsed earlier this month. The under-construction bridge, built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, over the Ganges connected Bhagalpur district to Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria. A portion of this bridge had collapsed on April 30 last year as well.

    "This is not the first time that the bridge collapsed. In the past too, I had asked for an investigation into why the incident happened. I have also asked for strict action to be taken against those responsible," chief minister Nitish Kumar had said when the bridge collapsed earlier this month.

    On Monday, four persons including two engineers and two project managers were suspended by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) a day after a span of a 100-meter under-construction bridge over Mechi River had collapsed at Gorichak in Bihar's Kishanganj.

    Mumbai: Versova-Bandra sea link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu; know details

    Confirming the action, Regional officer (NHAI) Abdhesh Kumar said that four including two engineers team leader and bridge engineer of independent engineer, M/s Chaitanya Project Consultancy Pvt Ltd RN Jha and Mukesh Kumar respectively have been suspended.

    "Besides senior project manager and deputy project manager (structure) of Concessionaire, M/s GR Galgaliya Bahadurganj Highway private limited Ram Gopal Rana and Shailesh Kumar respectively have also been suspended," he said.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised vkp

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised

    Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police file 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil AJR

    Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police file 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil

    Alphabet Taara Beaming high-speed Internet in India

    Alphabet's 'Taara': Beaming high-speed Internet in India

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in THESE districts anr

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in THESE districts

    Why pay toll for a 2 km 'NICE' jam, ask Bengaluru motorists vkp

    Why pay toll for a 2 km 'NICE' jam, ask Bengaluru motorists

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home huge amount anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Nadira leaves the show by taking home THIS huge amount

    Revealed What Harvard professor Avi Loeb, searching for remains of interstellar object, found snt

    Revealed: What Harvard professor Avi Loeb, searching for remains of interstellar object, found

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Saudi Arabia to India, special rituals in different countries MSW

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Saudi Arabia to India, special rituals in different countries

    Google collaborates with iFixit will allow users to repair Pixel Fold with parts gcw

    Google collaborates with iFixit, will allow users to repair Pixel Fold with parts

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill will relish India vs Pakistan in batting paradise Ahmedabad - Dinesh Karthik snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill will relish India vs Pakistan in batting paradise Ahmedabad - Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon