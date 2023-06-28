Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahbad dairy murder case: Delhi Police file 640-page final chargesheet against Sahil

    The minor girl had as many as 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was raptured. Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh the next day.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    The Delhi Police on Wednesday (June 28) filed a 640-page chargesheet against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil. The accused was taken into custody for murdering a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in full public view. On May 28, the victim was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death with a cement slab allegedly by Sahil on May 28.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
